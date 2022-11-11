Sheffield United boss details potential key reason behind success in beating Blackburn Rovers to transfer agreement

Sheffield United’s long-standing interest and the fact they let his interest constantly be known is one reason why the Blades may have won the race for Anel Ahmedhodzic, according to manager Paul Heckingbottom who spoke to The Star.

The South Yorkshire outfit ran a close race with Blackburn Rovers to secure his services, with the Lancashire outfit looking as though they had a great chance of securing his services considering the fact Jon Dahl Tomasson had been with the Bosnian at Malmo.

Blackburn were another side that were in desperate need of recruiting a couple of central defenders with ex-captain Darragh Lenihan leaving for Middlesbrough on the expiration of his contract in the summer and Jan Paul van Hecke returning to Brighton and Hove Albion following the end of his loan spell.

United, meanwhile, had seen Ben Davies and Charlie Goode return to Liverpool and Brentford, with Filip Uremovic also leaving Bramall Lane following his short-term stay in Yorkshire.

With this, the Blades’ hierarchy were prepared to fork out the reported £3m it took to lure him to the club, coming out on top in this race after following him for a considerable amount of time.

Ahmedhodzic may have been aware of this long-term interest – and Heckingbottom believes it may have been key in getting a deal over the line.

The latter said: “I think the fact that our interest was long-standing, that we’d made contact back then and then continued to let out interest be known through the proper channels, it made a big difference.

“That made an impression, I’m sure, on Anel and the people around him.”

The Verdict:

He has been an excellent signing for the Blades so far and the big benefit for them is the fact he came on a permanent deal, allowing Heckingbottom’s men to keep hold of him for the long term.

They could even potentially cash in on him in the future, enabling them to balance the books and possibly reinvest a decent chunk of that money back into the first-team squad as they look to continue improving.

From the player’s point of view, he may have felt United had a better chance of winning promotion this season than Rovers considering the strength of the two sides and the positions they finished in last season.

To their credit, Blackburn have been exceptional this term but you have to wonder whether the fact he has the license to go forward more persuaded him to pick the Blades over former boss Tomasson.

The fact he potentially had two good options to choose from in the summer is no surprise, especially when you consider how well he has done since making the move to England.