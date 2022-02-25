Sheffield United boss comments on Charlie Goode’s dismissal against Blackburn Rovers

Paul Heckingbottom has assured Sheffield United’s Charlie Goode that his red card was not a big deal.

The defender’s suspension now leaves the Blades with very little cover in that part of the pitch for the next couple weeks.

An injury or two could cause a crisis in the team’s defence as they challenge for a play-off place.

Goode was shown a straight red card during United’s 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers midweek.

Jayden Bogle and Chris Basham are both unlikely to feature again for the rest of the season through injury, which has left the club already short-staffed at the back.

Goode will serve a three-game suspension, with Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens also struggling with fitness concerns.

But Heckingbottom has forgiven Goode for his mistake, claiming it was just an unfortunate incident that can happen in a game of football.

“It was one of those, Charlie is a full-blooded player and that’s one of the things we really like about it. He’s just mistimed it. That’s all. There wasn’t any malice involved, as far as I’m concerned anyway,” said Heckingbottom, via the Sheffield Star.

“I think he just got a bit carried away, because he was so desperate to show what he’s all about.”

The win over Blackburn took Sheffield United into sixth place with 14 games remaining.

Up next for Sheffield United is a visit to The Den to face Millwall on Saturday.

The Verdict

The gap to the chasing pack below them in the table means there are three teams who could all overturn their position with one game.

That gives the side a precarious position in the play-off places, so will need to follow up the win on Wednesday night with another good result this weekend.

Having Goode out for games against Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough will be a big blow to the side.

But the side is in good form and survived being down to 10-men and a penalty miss to get the three points against a good Rovers side midweek.