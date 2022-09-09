Sheffield United boss addresses loanee’s situation following Derby County move

Sheffield United sanctioned the loan departure of exciting forward William Osula to Derby County on Deadline Day.

The 19-year-old, who has made exciting progress within the Championship club’s youth set up over the last few years, was born in Denmark and represented FC Copenhagen for a number of years before his 2018 move to England.

The Blades possess the option to recall Osula in January, should injuries blight their attacking options, or if he enters excellent form that cannot be ignored by his parent club.

Sharing his thoughts on Osula and his move to the League One club, Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live: “He has got to go and impress Liam and he has got to go and get in their team and get the respect of first team players and the manager and the trust.

“That’s what he is going there for, not being a kid who can get away with mistakes in academy football but then score two goals and everyone tell him how well he’s done. He’s got to go and help earn three points.

“That’s down to him in going and trying to impress a new manager, new staff and a load of new team-mates. That’s his challenge, that’s what’s expected.

“Go and get in a men’s team and make mistakes, realise what it’s like and how tough it is. We love what Will is and potentially is. The club is committed to him for a long time, so there will be no negative judgements made from this loan, whatever happens.

“There will be lots of lessons to learn, there will be lots of challenges that he might need help with, or support with or conversations about. But then flip that, he might dazzle them and be flying and everyone is talking about him and all these challenges he may pass them all with flying colours and then when we get them back he’s in a much better place.

“For us, it’s a no-brainer, he can’t lose. He’s going to face all these challenges and tough tests.”

The verdict

Osula has been an exciting prospect within the Blades’ academy over the last few years, with this move to Derby representing an excellent opportunity for him to thrive.

Of course, there is no divine right that the forward should start regularly at Pride Park and therefore he will need to stay hungry and patient.

Possessing excellent technical ability, good levels of pace and athleticism, Osula has all the right attributes to succeed in the third tier under Liam Rosenior’s stewardship.

Derby is also an excellent destination because of the experienced options he will be learning from, with former Blade David McGoldrick likely to keep a close eye on him.