Manchester City have engaged in talks with German sides regarding a potential loan move for James McAtee, according to this morning's Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old is also on the radar of promoted sides Burnley and Sheffield United, both of whom would be keen to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window after seeing him impress in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign, playing for Paul Heckingbottom's Blades.

Although it took him time to adapt to life at Bramall Lane, he proved to be a real star at United eventually, with his goalscoring contributions playing a big part in guiding the club back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Recording nine goals and four assists in 43 competitive appearances during 2022/23, he has adapted to senior football well, showcasing his potential and putting himself in the shop window ahead of the upcoming window.

Man City's stance

Pep Guardiola's men are keen to see McAtee play for the best club possible and this could harm the Clarets and the Blades' chances of getting a deal over the line for the attacking midfielder.

City are worried that a return to Bramall Lane could potentially be damaging for the player's development because United are likely to be battling against relegation next season.

It's unclear whether Guardiola's side feel similar about a potential move to Turf Moor - but Vincent Kompany's side aren't likely to be high flyers at this stage unless they enjoy a very productive summer.

With the Citizens weighing up their options for the 20-year-old, they have engaged in talks with German sides regarding a potential move, although it remains to be seen whether any of those teams can strike an agreement.

What should Man City's stance be?

Game time has to come before anything else and this is why the likes of the Blades and the Clarets should be considered serious options for the youngster if he's being promised regular starts.

You feel there's a vacancy for McAtee to fill in an advanced midfield role at Turf Moor - but Kompany may not have a small budget to play with and it's unclear whether the Belgian would add two players to this department.

That could limit the Man City player's game time in Lancashire, so a switch to Bramall Lane could be ideal.

Heckingbottom already knows how to squeeze the best out of the midfielder, so it would make sense if a temporary return to South Yorkshire was sanctioned.

But if McAtee gets the opportunity to start regularly at a top-flight club that will be on the front foot more often than not, that could be a better destination for him. Staying in England may be ideal for him, so he doesn't have to learn a new language.