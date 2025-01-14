Sheffield United currently sit third in the Championship table, just one point behind league leaders Leeds United, following a run of just one win in four games.

A victory over Watford on Saturday 4th January put an end to a run of three consecutive outings without a win for Chris Wilder's men, who subsequently lost at home to Cardiff City in the FA Cup last Thursday.

Saturday's home clash with an inconsistent Norwich City side, who lost 4-0 in the cup to Premier League Brighton on Saturday, offers the Blades a big opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, as the race for a place in next season's Premier League heats up, the South Yorkshire outfit will be looking to enjoy a successful January transfer window.

Stumbling block emerges in Blades pursuit of Ben Brereton Diaz

The Blades are still keen on signing Southampton forward Ben Brereton Diaz, who scored six goals in 14 Premier League appearances for Wilder's men last term, while on loan from Spanish side Villareal.

However, as reported by the Sheffield Star, the Saints are hoping to create an auction situation for the services of the Chile international, with automatic promotion rivals Sunderland, and his former club Blackburn Rovers also keen on a move.

The Star also revealed that the 25-year-old has already informed the Saints that the only club he would like to move to this month are the Blades.

However, auction-style negotiations would not suit Wilder, who is still keen on spending sensibly following the club's recent takeover by American consortium COH Sports.

TeamTalk football correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed via X on Monday afternoon: "Sheffield United are expected to ramp up efforts for Tom Cannon this week, understand there are five clubs interested in a deal."

Meanwhile, Alan Nixon reported on Tuesday morning that the South Yorkshire club were looking to wrap up a deal for Cannon's services by the end of the day, and are willing to pay up to £7m for his services amid fellow interest from Sunderland.

Tom Cannon 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 22 Starts 22 Goals 9 Assists 1

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Stoke City from Premier League Leicester City, and has scored nine goals in 22 Championship appearances for the Potters, including four in one game during a 6-1 victory over Portsmouth back in October.

But despite interest in the striker from promotion-chasing outfits such as the Blades and the Black Cats, as per the Leicester Mercury's live blog at 13:54 on Monday afternoon, Foxes boss Ruud van Nistelrooy revealed that there is a possibility that the Ireland international remains with the Potters for the duration of his season-long loan.

Crucially, Nixon's Patreon post on Sunday stated that the break clause in Cannon's current loan terms with the potters expires on Wednesday.

Hamza Choudhury Leicester exit set to be given green light

Another Foxes star the Blades are interested in signing is midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who made 34 league appearances as the East Midlands outfit won the Championship title last campaign.

He has struggled for game time in the Premier League though, making just four top-flight appearances, which is a situation the Blades look set to capitalise on.

According to the Sheffield Star, the South Yorkshire outfit's transfer target is set to receive the green light to leave the King Power Stadium from van Nistelrooy, while he previously played under Wilder at Watford.