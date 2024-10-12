This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United are currently the only unbeaten side in the entirety of the EFL, with six wins and three draws from their opening nine games in the Championship.

Following last campaign's relegation from the Premier League, the Blades are vying to make an immediate return to the top-flight, and their early season form suggests they could be on course to do just that.

Despite their fantastic form though, attendances at Bramall Lane perhaps aren't reflective of the showings on the pitch.

United's home stadium holds 32,050 people, with the lower tier that houses away supporters able to hold 2,990. That leaves just over 29,000 seats free for Blades fans - but they're yet to fill out their ground so far in 2024-25.

Numbers from Football Web Pages suggest that in Championship action, United are averaging 27,232 per match - nearly 5,000 under their whole capacity, which also takes away followings into account too.

Honest assessment issued on Sheffield United home attendances

When asked on the early season attendances at Bramall Lane, Football League World's Blades fan pundit, Jimmy, of The Blades Ramble YouTube channel, said: "I have to say the attendances have been disappointing.

"They seem to be, not necessarily dwindling each game, but certainly a lot lower than I thought they might be.

"It's been between 25 and 28 (thousand).

"I understand we've been through a tough period as fans, but this is the best football to experience.

"We're playing well, we're winning.

"Six clean sheets in a row, (we're) playing really well, and it feels like it's the start of something special again, so although attendances have been slightly disappointing, I'm sure if Wilder can keep this run of form going, and the players can continue this momentum, those absent fans will soon return, I've no doubt."

Bramall Lane attendances will likely rise if strong Blades form continues

According to Transfermarkt, the average attendance at Bramall Lane this season so far stands at 27,233, while the stadium can hold up to 32,702.

But as Jimmy said, the Blades are currently enjoying a strong run of form, and attendances are likely to improve if the South Yorkshire outfit can keep up their positive momentum.

Wilder's side have kept six consecutive cleansheets in the Championship now, and boast the best defence in the division, having conceded just three goals in nine games.

While table toppers Sunderland arguably play a more entertaining style of football than that of the Blades, having scored 18 goals, it is the Bramall Lane side who remain the only unbeaten side in the second tier, and indeed the Football League.

Above all else, football supporters love to see their team winning games, and Wilder's men are doing that on a consistent basis currently, which must please the Bramall Lane faithful.

Furthermore, following last Saturday's 2-0 home victory over Luton Town, the South Yorkshire outfit do not return to home soil again until Saturday 26th October, when they host Stoke City, and should the Blades manage victories on their travels at Leeds United and Middlesbrough, prior to their clash with the Potters, then they are certain to attract a healthy crowd.

Wilder's side have played some stellar football so far this campaign, as demonstrated during last month's 2-0 away victory against Yorkshire rivals Hull City, but both Leeds and Boro will provide stern tests.

The Whites currently occupy a top-six spot, and will be looking to strengthen their promotion credentials with a victory over the Blades, while Boro sit just two points behind the play-off places.

Both Daniel Farke's side and Michael Carick's men will be looking to put an end to the Blades' unbeaten record, but if Wilder and co can successfully navigate these upcoming fixtures, then they will impress the Bramall Lane faithful, and could even see an increased attendance when they host the Potters.