Highlights Jayden Bogle's move to Leeds from Sheffield United may hurt the Blades but boost the Whites.

Hostile reception likely for Bogle as he left for a rival team, but not entirely deserved.

Bogle's defensive stats in the Premier League show room for improvement, but he deserves credit.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jayden Bogle has made the switch from Sheffield United to Leeds United this summer, in what will be a blow to the Blades' promotion prospects, whilst potentially boosting that of their Yorkshire rivals.

Set to turn 24 on July 27, Bogle is a young right-back who can be forgiven for finding the Premier League perhaps too big of a jump too soon, in a relegated Blades side.

Therefore, seeing the defender move across Yorkshire to join rivals Leeds United in a reported £5m move, may sting for some Blades supporters, as he could've been set to reprise his role as key part of Chris Wilder's defence in 2024/25.

However, the Blades did perhaps get their own back by signing former Leeds right-back Jamie Shackleton on a free transfer this summer, setting up an interesting sub-plot for when the two sides clash in the Championship next season.

But can Bogle expect a warm reception from the Sheffield United faithful when the two sides come to blows? Football League World investigates.

Sheffield United fan pundit predicts bad Bogle reception

Football League World's Sheffield United fan pundit, Owain Wyse, believes that Bogle won't be afforded a particularly warm reception when the two sides meet next season, citing the nature of his departure as being the main catalyst for that belief.

Wyse said: "No. I can't see Bogle getting a brilliant reception when he returns.

"I personally won't be booing him because I do appreciate the effort that he gave to us, but I can see many in the stands around me giving him a more hostile reception.

"I just feel like the way he left us, turning down contract extensions before walking out to a rival club, will leave a sour taste in the mouth.

"For us, Bogle was good, if a little consistent. Going forward he's most definitely at his best, he works skillfully in tight areas, but for me, defensively, his work left a lot to be desired.

"Whilst it's definitely a blow losing him, I've come around to the idea that he is replaceable, and I hope we bring in Alfie Gilchrist to do that."

Hostile reception likely inevitable for Bogle, but probably isn't deserved

Whenever a player makes a move to a rival club, it's practically inevitable that should the day come when he returns to his old stomping ground sporting different colours, that hugs and handshakes probably won't be on the agenda.

It can be especially difficult to take when said player makes what is perceived to be a fairly lateral move, as both Sheffield United and Leeds United respectively, will both be harbouring promotion hopes next season.

But, for a young defender who has given his all for the Blades over the last four seasons, whilst also suffering a serious knee injury in 2021/22 that sidelined him for 31 games, Bogle probably doesn't warrant one.

The right-back played an important role in aiding United's promotion to the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign when fit and called upon, and has proven himself at Championship level time and time again during his young career.

Jayden Bogle Championship career stats, per FotMob Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 22/23 Sheffield United 20 2 1 21/22 Sheffield United 18 3 1 19/20 Derby County 37 1 5 18/19 Derby County 43 2 9

Whilst Bogle is more of an attacking wing-back, the data from his Premier League campaign last season, - in which he made 34 appearances - perhaps suggests that the defensive side of his game wasn't as bad as some would have you believe.

Per FotMob, Bogle's 36 tackles won put him in the top 19.4 percentile of Premier League players in his position last season, whilst his 163 duels won, and 50 aerial duels won were both in the top 15 and 6.2 percentiles respectively.

Whilst his 32 interceptions were only bettered by 14.7 percent of top-flight defenders in his position, and his 139 recoveries only being bettered by 24 percent - per FotMob.

So, whilst there are still areas of weakness in the defensive side of his game that he will need to improve upon, such as his 35 times being dribbled past placing him in the bottom 13 percentile of Premier League right wing-backs last season, there are also signs of a player that is improving.

As such, after making over 100 appearances for the club, netting them a nice transfer fee, and helping the Blades earn a Premier League promotion, Bogle probably doesn't deserve a hostile reception, even though it seems inevitable that he will.