Sheffield United's transfer window has kicked into life, with the Blades making some stellar additions to their squad in the past week.

These include the likes of Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare, who have both signed multi-year deals at Bramall Lane to really give Chris Wilder something to smile about.

Their business does not appear to be at a standstill, as they are being linked with a move for ex-Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell.

The 24-year-old left the Potters after almost eight years, and although he never became prolific, the son of the late former Premier League attacker Kevin showed considerable promise and talent over his years in Staffordshire.

However, if Chris Wilder wants to secure his signature, then he will have to fight off competition. This is due to interest arriving from Rangers and a host of the Blades' Championship rivals, such as QPR, Cardiff City, West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End.

This deal will not prove simple therefore, and they will have to battle it out if he is to be signed permanently.

Tyrese Campbell would be an astute addition by Sheffield United

In a bid to understand the thoughts of Sheffield United fans, we spoke to FLW's resident Blades pundit, Owain Wyse to get his take on the potential signing of Campbell.

"I think he (Campbell) is a talent," Owain told Football League World.

From when I've seen him play against us, he has been lively, and he has the ability to beat a man before finding a forward pass or cross.

"Whilst it's clear he's not much of a goalscorer, I don't see him playing as a central striker for us, so it's not too much of a problem.

"Judging by our pre-season game at York, we may be transitioning to a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 formation. In either of those, I can only see Campbell playing as one of the wide forwards.

Tyrese Campbell's Championship Record at Stoke City (Source: Transfrmarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 3 - - 2019/20 33 9 2 2020/21 16 6 7 2021/22 26 4 1 2022/23 41 9 5 2023/24 23 3 1

Despite there being seemingly no room for him as a central striker, Wyse still wouldn't mind signing Campbell this summer:

"I think he's a good player and would be a good signing, as he could offer us a lot next season," Owain added.

"As he's only 24, we could offer him a long-term deal, and we can begin to look to the future with him."

Tyrese Campbell would prove a shrewd deal from Chris Wilder

His departure from Stoke felt like it came at the right time, and although he may not prove an initial starter for Chris Wilder, he could certainly work his way into the team.

Whether it be on the wing or upfront, you feel his goal tally at the Potters will only be built on significantly. Looking at his expected goals statistics, aside from last season, he has outperformed it every campaign. This would suggest that in a side that creates more chances, like the Blades, he could score more frequently if he stays injury-free.

In addition, Sheffield United's last four Championship campaigns have seen at least one player scoring 14 or more goals, so there is no reason why this can't be Campbell.

If Wilder does secure his signature, the one concern will be his injuries, with the former Shrewsbury Town loanee only managing more than 30 games in a campaign once in his career.

If these issues are behind him, then he will prove an astute addition and could be a name ringing around Bramall Lane for years to come.