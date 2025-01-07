This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have been backed to beat off Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion and Watford for the signing of Liverpool's Lewis Koumas, who has spent the first-half of the campaign with Stoke City but could be recalled by Arne Slot's side amid interest elsewhere.

The Blades are looking to make a statement of intent in the January transfer window following COH Sports Group's successful purchase of the club from Prince Abdullah at the back-end of December, which will free up additional funds and allow Chris Wilder to bring fresh faces to Bramall Lane as he bids to return his side to the promised land at the first time of asking.

United are currently third in the Championship, and they're reportedly working on deals for the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Hamza Choudhury, who are both currently contracted to Premier League clubs in Southampton and Leicester City respectively.

Their business, however, seemingly isn't going to stop there, as the promotion hopefuls are one of three Championship sides linked with a January swoop for Koumas amid speculation of a potential recall from the Bet 365 Stadium.

According to a recent report published by Mail Sport, Championship trio Sheffield United, West Brom and Watford are all eyeing a January swoop for Koumas, who has impressed on loan with Stoke this season.

The 19-year-old attacker, who can play on either flank or through the middle as either a striker or an attacking midfielder, has been held in high regard for some time, having scored on his first-team debut for Liverpool while under Jürgen Klopp last term.

He's gone some way to vindicating his potential in the Potteries, and has chalked up four goals and two assists from 29 games across Championship and EFL Cup action, despite playing in a struggling side currently competing at the wrong-end of the division.

Lewis Koumas' stats for Stoke City across all competitions via FotMob, as of January 7 Appearances 29 Goals 4 Assists 2 Chances created 17 Successful dribbles 26

It's said that Stoke are hopeful of retaining him for the season's full duration, although the calibre of Koumas' suitors mean Liverpool certainly have a decision to make and, should they want him to go to the best team, then Bramall Lane will represent the most ideal destination.

Interestingly, the Blades are described as "long-term admirers" of the teenage attacker, which could mean they're looking towards a more permanent arrangement come the summer of 2025.

FLW asked our resident Blades fan pundit, Jimmy, if he believes Koumas would be a good addition for the remainder of the season.

Though Jimmy admitted to having not seen too much of the Welsh international, he recognises that Koumas would tick an important box in the squad, which is currently lacking in natural wide-left options, and could be a shrewd signing for his side.

United have made strong use of the Premier League loan market this season, as both Alfie Gilchrist and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi have impressed while away from Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively.

The same was said for Harry Souttar, of course, though the on-loan Leicester City defender is now set to miss the rest of the season through injury and United will want to continue utilising top-flight agreements to enhance their promotion chances.

"It's a difficult one this, because I've only seen him in small snippets and very limited minutes," Jimmy told Football League World.

"He's looked very good in that period, but is he going to be the game-changer that we need?

"We've got to be very particular and specific with making sure we use our loan spots for game-changers, they need to be difference-makers, they need to be impacting the first-team and the position he plays, predominantly on the wing, we do need players that can play out there and make us a bit more orthodox with our wing play.

"So I'd welcome a player of that ilk, but is there better quality out there? I'm not sure because as I say, the minutes I've seen him play he's played well, but I haven't seen enough of him to say whether he's been a difference-maker for sure (at Stoke).

"If he's anything like his dad (Ex-Cardiff City and West Brom midfielder Jason) then get him in. He obviously comes with a great pedigree from the Liverpool academy, if Wilder wants him and we get him then we'll back him."