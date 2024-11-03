Sheffield United's fanbase should be applauded for still showing up in their numbers last season, despite having to go through the uninspiring campaign that they had.

Hopeless is the word that feels most appropriate to attach to the 2023/24 Blades. As soon as they came up, it felt like they had almost no chance of staying there, and lo and behold, that turned out to be the case.

They were, no exaggeration, one of the worst teams in Premier League history, both statistically and to watch.

Sheffield United's 23/24 Premier League stats Position 20th Points 16 Wins 3 Draws 7 Losses 28 Goals scored 35 Goals conceded 104 Stats taken from Sofascore

Despite the disappointment that the United faithful were served up most weeks, they still continued to back their side through the tough times.

Now that they are out of the English top tier, the crowd numbers have naturally dropped a bit, but that is to be expected.

So what are the attendances like at Bramall Lane this season? And how do they compare to a decade ago?

Football League World has you covered on that one. A little hint before we get into it: it's much better now than it used to be.

Sheffield United's 2024/25 average attendance

At the time of writing (prior to the Blades' trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday 2nd November) there have been six games played at Bramall Lane this season.

Unlike last time out when everywhere they went was bad, United have been very strong at home to start off this campaign. They are undefeated in their half-dozen league matches, and they have won five of them. That is the joint-best record in the league.

They're actually on a run of five straight wins at home, with the only draw to take place in the red half of the Steel City happening against Queens Park Rangers, thanks to a late goal from the visitors.

In their six home games, an average of 27,456 people have come to watch, according to Transfermarkt, with 164,738 total spectators so far.

That average is slightly below last season's 29,962.

Sheffield United's average attendance from a decade ago

The 2014/15 season was the Blades' fourth-straight campaign in League One. They had been relegated from the Championship four seasons prior but had struggled to get over the hump and win promotion.

They were in the play-offs in three of their first four seasons in the division, including the one a decade ago, but every time they fell short of winning them.

Eventually, in the 2016/17 season, the Blades won the third tier and secured their return to their current home, starting off a journey that would see them make it up to the Premier League just two seasons later.

But, back to that season of a decade ago. The average attendance then, at Bramall Lane, was over 7,500 less than it is this season at 19,805, according to Transfermarkt.

That is the club's second-lowest average over the last 10 years. The only season with a worse attendance record was actually the following season in which they finished 11th in League One and had an average of two fewer spectators per game than the prior season.