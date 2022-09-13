“Sheffield United are well settled” – Stoke City fan pundit identifies the best Championship side so far

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite plenty of recruitment over summer, Stoke City got off to a poor start this season which resulted in the exit of Michael O’Neill as the club’s manager.

Alex Neil has since come into the club although has only overseen two games so far resulting in a draw and a loss.

The Potters find themselves sat 20th in the league and with injuries in the sid, it makes Neil’s task even harder at the moment.

However, Stoke will still be hoping they can push up the table as players return from injuries and a result against Hull City tonight would certainly be welcome.

Whilst the Potters are still finding their feet though, we asked FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley who he thinks are the best team in the league so far and he said: “It’s probably the obvious answer but Sheffield United look like the best team in the league so far definitely.

“Not just with results but the way that they’ve built their squad going into the season, you know they’ve held on to some important players like Sander Berge, they’ve brought in a couple of great additions as well, a couple of young players in there I mean Iliman Ndiaye is performing exceptionally well for them.

“Then even to revive the careers of people like Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster back into the team, players that were outcasts and bit in a slump and I know all about outcasts in a team, it’s hard to get those players back in.

“So I think for the longevity of their season, I think Sheffield United are well settled to continue their good form.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Stoke City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Joe Allen Liverpool Swansea City Cardiff City Wrexham

The Verdict:

They may be an obvious answer given the Blades currently sit at the top of the league but it’s a very fair answer too based on what we’ve seen so far this season.

In eight games so far this season, United have won five and whilst two other teams have done that as well, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost just one game so far putting them at the top of the league.

What’s more they have a positive goal difference of 11 and unlike last season, seem able to rely on goals from different members in the side.

The boss has built his team well with a good mix of youth and experience and as Ben says, the ability to bring back form to those who weren’t doing as well as hoped last season suggests the Blades will have a successful campaign.