It's been a meteoric rise for Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Arblaster in 2024, and he's gone from playing for Port Vale in League One to being a Premier League captain within the space of a couple of months.

This time last season, Arblaster was on loan at League One side Port Vale, but a January recall to Sheffield United saw him thrust into Premier League action by Chris Wilder, with the Blades boss keen to see what he was capable of, perhaps knowing that they were going to be relegated.

The 20-year-old has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, and after becoming a mainstay in the Blades' starting 11 during their latter months as a Premier League side, he's continued that form in the Championship.

When he's been fit, Arblaster has started every league game for Sheffield United, and he's also worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions, some achievement given his age.

The sky is the limit for the midfielder, and if he continues on this current trajectory, it looks like the Blades could sell him for a fortune in the future.

Sheffield United are sitting on a gold-mine with Ollie Arblaster as England call-up touted

Arblaster is under contract at Bramall Lane until 2028, but if he continues playing like he has in the past 12 months or so, you'd expect big clubs to test the waters with a bid for him.

The mdifield general is a young, English, a leader and exceptionally talented, and having skippered the Blades in the top-flight last season, he'll almost certainly be on the radar of some top clubs, both in England and on the continent.

Our Sheffield United fan pundit, Jimmy, recently tipped the 20-year-old to become an England player in the future, and it's hard to disagree with him giving the evidence we've seen in recent seasons.

Jimmy told FLW: “He leads by example on the pitch, and Ollie Arblaster will be an England player in the future, there is no doubt in my mind.”

The Blades have an academy with a reputation for developing talented players, with the likes of Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire being previous graduates, and Arblaster looks like he could have a career just as distinguished as them.

In an ideal world, Arblaster would play Premier League football with the Blades and earn international honours that way, but the Bramall Lane faithful will be aware that if they don't win promotion in the next year or so, they'd be powerless to prevent him from leaving.

If he was to depart, they'd surely bring in huge money, and Arblaster looks to be a gold-mine for Sheffield United.

Ollie Arblaster has shown a maturity beyond his years for Sheffield United

When you watch Arblaster play it's easy to forget how young he is, and he plays like someone with a decade's worth of Championship and Premier League experience rather than a youngster making his first steps into the senior game.

The 20-year-old has registered some impressive stats this season, and is in the top 20% of Championship players for a range of stats, including chances created (10), successful dribbles (8), and touches in opposition box (12).

Considering he's missed three league games, it makes the stats even more impressive, and he'll surely be amongst the division's best for more stats as the campaign progresses.

Ollie Arblaster's 2024/25 Championship season - Fotmob Goals 2 Assists 0 Pass accuracy 86.9% Long ball accuracy 51.9% Chances created 10 Successful dribbles 8 Touches in opposition box 12 Tackles won 71.4% Duels won 25 Recoveries 37

With his injury out of the way, Arblaster will be looking to get a big run of games under his belt after the international window, and help continue the Blades' impressive run of form.

Not in his wildest dreams would Arblaster have envisaged the 12 months he's had when he was on loan to Port Vale this time last year, and you feel like things are only getting started for the 20-year-old, with him set to have a successful career ahead.