Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic took to social media last night to send a heartfelt message to supporters after his side's 2-0 win against Hull City.

Posting on X, the defender created a thank you message for those who had supported him during what has been a very difficult period for him.

Not only has Ahmedhodzic retired from international duty after disputes with the Bosnia and Herzegovina team, but he has also severed ties with his father.

After enduring such a difficult time, it would have been understandable if he hadn't played last night or put in an underwhelming performance.

But last night's game would have benefitted him massively, with the Blades securing both a win and a clean sheet against the Tigers.

Gus Hamer put the visitors 1-0 up at the MKM Stadium early on, with Callum O'Hare remaining calm and playing the central midfielder through for him to fire the ball past Ivor Pandur.

They looked to be through on goal again not long after, but a mixture of Kieffer Moore's reluctance to use his left foot and O'Hare's poor cross prevented United from having an attempt on goal from close range.

But they were able to all but wrap up the victory in the second half, with Sam McCallum's strike allowing United to take a 2-0 lead.

Both sides had opportunities to score more goals, but the Blades defended fairly well overall, with Ahmedhodzic making some valuable contributions.

This result takes United into third place temporarily - and even though other teams in their division are yet to play this weekend - they can be very happy with their work considering they started the season with a two-point deduction.

Championship Table (2nd-4th) (As of September 14th, 2024) P GD Pts 2 West Bromwich Albion 4 4 10 3 Sheffield United 5 5 9 4 Watford 4 4 9

Anel Ahmedhodzic sends message after Sheffield United's win v Hull City

Both during and after the game, the away fans were vocally supportive of Ahmedhodzic and he was warmly greeted when he acknowledged the fans post-match.

It was a special moment for the central defender after a difficult period - and he showed his appreciation on social media.

He posted on X: "From the bottom of my heart, thank you all ❤️ #UTB ⚔️"

Hull City clash was the perfect short-term remedy for Anel Ahmedhodzic

Hull gave United a test, but they weren't overly brilliant in the final third.

There was no shortage of effort from the Tigers and those efforts have to be commended.

However, they were wasteful from corners and didn't show the quality in the last third that they needed to in their quest to get a point or three from the game.

With this in mind, Ahmedhodzic was a testing evening, but it was an attacking display from Hull that he could cope with.

Doing well at the MKM Stadium, this game and his performance was a short-term remedy to his tough situation.

The healing process for him off the field may continue for many months, but he will hope to continue playing well in the coming weeks, including in his next game against Derby County.