Sheffield United's players are in no mood to let Sheffield Wednesday forget about their Steel City Derby defeat anytime soon, with Andre Brooks the latest player to lay into the Owls - specifically their captain Barry Bannan.

Rhian Brewster's second half tap in after great work from Tyrese Campbell was all that was needed for the Blades to secure all three points at Hillsborough, in a result that took them back into the top two of the Championship as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League.

It also meant they secured a double over their bitter South Yorkshire rivals in the process, and several squad members are making their thoughts and feelings very clear on social media.

Andre Brooks & Sydie Peck aim digs at Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan as Rhian Brewster gets the last laugh

Arguably Sheffield Wednesday's best player and key cog in midfield, Bannan made some choice comments towards match-winner Brewster all the way back in 2023 during the Owls' promotion celebrations from League One, which was in response to Brewster starting an anti-Wednesday chant at United's own trophy parade a few weeks prior.

He hasn't been on the scoresheet often for United since his £23.5 million move from Liverpool nearly five years ago, but Brewster popped up at the right time with a vital goal on Sunday afternoon to get the last laugh for this season in the Steel City rivalry.

And winger Andre Brooks, who was an unused substitute in the fixture, took aim towards Bannan nearly two years on from his comments about the United striker, and responded in kind via his Instagram story.

Midfielder Sydie Peck, who started the match and played a big role in Brewster's goal, posted a similar message, and it's clear that United have got the last laugh over their rivals.

Sheffield United will likely revel in Sheffield Wednesday's misfortune for a while after 1-0 win

With the international break set to take place now, Sheffield United's players who aren't going off on duty for their countries will be able to cherish a hard-earned win for a prolonged period.

Chris Wilder will no doubt let the players let their hair down for a little bit, such is the nature of the fixture and how close to home it is for the Blades boss, and they're already rubbing it in the faces of their cross-city rivals.

Soon though, focus will have to turn back towards the Championship promotion chase, with the first team to visit Bramall Lane after the break being an in-form Coventry City, who will pose significant threats to Wilder's side.