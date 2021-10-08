Sheffield United and Wolves in talks over ace

Sheffield United are said to be in talks with Wolves over the future of Morgan Gibbs-White, as per a recent report by The Star.

The Blades are said to be seeking to find out what the Premier League club has planned for their young star after the midfielder’s fine start to life on loan at Bramall Lane.

Gibbs-White has quickly nailed down his starting spot under Slavisa Jokanovic and already has three goals and two assists to his name in his opening six league games.

This has sparked fears at the Sky Bet Championship club that the player could well be recalled by his parent side come January, particularly after Wolves’ slow start to the campaign under Bruno Lage.

However it is said that officials working on Sheffield United’s behalf are in constant contact with the Black Country outfit about the youngster’s development programme.

Only a true expert on Sheffield United will get these 27 Blades’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year was the club formed? 1887 1888 1889 1890

The player himself is said to have pushed for the loan move despite Lage stating that he would have liked to have kept him at Molineux.

The Verdict

It is certainly a good thing that the two clubs are in talks about the player’s development as this agreement has benefitted all three parties involved so far.

Gibbs-White has already proved that he is more than good enough to play in the Championship and the Premier League and now he will just be focused on maintaining his performance levels.

Sheffield United must however be prepared for a shock departure as Wolves do have the power to recall him at the turn of the new year.

Therefore the club may want to have some back up targets lined up if the worst does happen in January, particularly as they are looking to gain some much needed momentum after starting the campaign so slowly under the guidance of Jokanovic.