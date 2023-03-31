Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion have taken an interest in Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene, according to a report from the Irish Examiner.

The 25-year-old has shone for club and country this season, with eight goals and three assists to his name in 34 competitive appearances for the Millers.

Playing a part in keeping the club above the dotted line at this stage, he may need to step up more times between now and the end of the campaign in the absence of Dan Barlaser, who joined Middlesbrough during the January transfer window.

Ogbene could also be on his way out, with a summer move looking very possible amid links to several teams.

What's his contract situation at Rotherham?

The forward's contract in South Yorkshire expires at the end of the campaign, which is a blow for Matt Taylor's side who will be desperate not to lose him at the end of the campaign.

This situation, however, could present an opportunity for others to take him for free in the summer and there's no shortage of interest in him at this point.

The Blades, who are one of the favourites to secure automatic promotion at the end of the campaign, could benefit from some cheap additions if they remain in the Championship after worrying reports emerged about their financial situation under their current owner.

Albion, meanwhile, don't look to be in the best situation either with the club deciding to take out a £20m loan from MSD Holdings to help with the costs of running the club. If they remain in the second tier, Carlos Corberan may not have a big budget to play with, with the Baggies also needing to remain within financial limits.

Who else is interested?

It has been reported that Standard Liege are also interested in luring him away from his current club, with Sacha Tavolieri believing that talks have already taken place between the Belgian outfit and the player's representatives.

They are also reportedly taking an interest in Reading's Yakou Meite as well though - and it remains to be seen whether they sustain their interest in Ogbene if they seal a deal for the Royal.

Swansea City, Millwall and Middlesbrough have also been linked with a move for him in the past, although the latter's interest could disappear if it hasn't already if they secure promotion to the Premier League.

Michael Carrick's side are currently in stiff competition with the Blades for second spot.

What would be the best move for Ogbene?

What Ogbene wants will determine which move is the best for him.

If he wants to be in the top flight next term regardless of how much playing time he will get, a move to Bramall Lane seems like the safer option at the moment because Paul Heckingbottom's men are in a much stronger position than the Baggies.

But if he wants to secure a decent amount of first-team football, a move to The Hawthorns could make sense because he could be an excellent option on the wing when Marc Albrighton returns to Leicester City.

Karlan Grant could potentially be on his way out of the Midlands club too, so an opportunity could open up for the Irishman to establish himself as an important first-teamer in the Midlands.