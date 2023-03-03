Sheffield United and Watford stars can feel aggrieved following latest Neil Warnock revelation: Opinion

Ahead of Huddersfield Town’s Championship clash with Coventry City this weekend, Terriers boss Neil Warnock, as every manager or head coach does ahead of the weekend, has been talking to the media.

During his press conference, the veteran manager touched on many things, including team news, the hectic fixture list his side are facing, and the job his opposite number, Mark Robins, had done with the Sky Blues.

The boldest and most interesting revelation to come from Warnock’s mouth in front of the media, though, were his comments regarding Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres.

The Huddersfield boss revealed that he believes the 24-year-old Swedish striker to be the best player in the Championship. Period.

Indeed, Warnock told the press, via YorkshireLive: “I think he’s the best in the league.”

“I tried to sign him a couple of times for Cardiff. No disrespect to Mark [Robins] but I doubt he’ll be there next season.

“But we’ve got one of the best centre-halves in Michal Helik, and Tom’s a big players for us too. I think that’ll be a good battle.”

Now, whilst I do not for one second doubt Viktor Gyokeres’ talent, and I do believe myself that he is one of the best in the division, to say he is the very best goes a step further.

And, in my opinion, two other top top players in the division could have something to say about that – one of which being Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye.

The 22-year-old has been fantastic for the Blades so far this campaign, having been the club’s starring man as they sit second in the division and looking strong to go on and achieve Premier League promotion.

In the Championship, Ndiaye has both found goals for himself and created for others, scoring ten and assisting seven times in his 33 league matches so far.

His winning goal off the bench against Spurs in midweek once again highlighted that he is a player destined for football well beyond Championship level and I’d argue, a player that just edges Gyokeres in the above debate.

I would perhaps argue the same for Watford’s Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian only turned 21 during this season and is not only a huge talent at this level, but every time he steps onto the pitch, he just gets better and better.

So much so that last summer, Newcastle were reportedly willing to fork out a reported £35 million for the player.

This year at Watford, he has been hit with injury on a couple of occasions, but when fit, seems to have found himself a natural position playing in a free-roaming number 10 role.

In 25 Championship appearances, Joao Pedro is the Hornets top scorer with nine goals and two assists and if Watford are to go on and achieve anything of note this season, it could depend on his brilliance.

Indeed, then, whilst Viktor Gyokeres is undoubtedly one of the top players, Iliman Ndiaye and Joao Pedro can feel aggrieved by Neil Warnock’s claim that he is the very best in the division.