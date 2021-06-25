Sheffield United and Swansea City set for transfer frustration as reported target weighs up offer from another club

Sheffield United have been interested in making a move for Ryan Gauld but he is now considering an offer from MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps, according to The Scottish Sun.

The Blades have previously been credited with having an interest in Gauld this summer. A report from teamTALK revealed that they were being joined in the race for his signature by the likes of Swansea City, Brentford and Benfica, as the 25-year-old faces a major choice over his future.

That comes after the attacking midfielder enjoyed a strong season last term firing in nine goals and providing seven assists for Farense in the Portuguese top-flight. However, that was not good enough to prevent them from being relegated.

The latest report from The Scottish Sun reaffirms that Sheffield United have been one of the sides that have been interested in making a move for Gauld this summer.

While it also adds that there has been interest from other English clubs including Southampton and also sides from abroad.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Sheffield United?

1 of 20 Did Ethan Ampadu ever score a goal for Sheffield United? Yes No

However, it is now believed that Gauld is seriously weighing up the offer of a three-year deal worth around £41,000-a-week deal that has been put on the table for him by Vancouver Whitecaps.

The verdict

This is a major blow for Sheffield United this summer with the Blades wanting to find a midfielder that can add creativity and goals to the side as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League next term under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Gauld is someone that has all of the attributes to suggest that he would have been an excellent addition to the squad and fit the bill with what they need.

The 25-year-old is a player that still has a lot of potential and he has started to show his best form with Farense over the last year or so.

You could have seen him performing well in the environment that Jokanovic will create at Sheffield United and he might have been that wildcard signing that made all the difference for them next season.

However, it seems that he has been handed a very tempting offer by Vancouver Whitecaps and he is not a player that is afraid to travel to get his career going in the right direction. The Blades might therefore have to be prepared to miss out on him and move on to other targets this summer.