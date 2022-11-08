Sheffield United and Stoke City transfer interest emerges in Leeds United player currently out on loan

League rivals Sheffield United and Stoke City are currently keeping a close eye on Motherwell midfielder Stuart McKinstry as they weigh up a move, according to The Scottish Sun.

The 20-year-old returned to his home nation this summer as he joined Steven Hammell’s side on loan from Leeds United, who had temporarily deemed him surplus to requirements at Elland Road.

However, the Whites are keen to keep the youngster beyond next summer after seeing him shine north of the border, with two goals and one assist to his name in nine Scottish Premiership appearances so far this season.

But they will need to engage in negotiations regarding fresh terms with his current deal in West Yorkshire expiring next year, potentially enabling the Potters and the Blades to swoop in at that point and lure him away from the Premier League outfit for free.

These talks to tie him down are in the diary – but it’s currently unclear whether he will be willing to put pen to paper on an extension with the Scotland youth international making just two competitive appearances at a senior level for Jesse Marsch’s side.

And with two Championship sides now reportedly keeping tabs on him, Marsch’s men may face a battle in their quest to keep hold of him.

The Verdict:

McKinstry could be an excellent addition for both sides as a player that can operate across the midfield, both in the middle and on the wing.

He may be more useful in a central role at Bramall Lane though if Paul Heckingbottom remains at the helm – because it would be difficult to see the former Leeds boss operating with wingers whilst he’s in charge.

The Blades are currently at risk of losing the likes of Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye for free in the summer of 2024 and with this, they need to ensure they have other assets they can cash in on to balance the books.

This money can also be used to bring others in, so this type of move for a young player who will only get better is one that makes sense, though you have to wonder whether a switch to Stoke would be a better option in terms of his playing time.

The Potters have a smaller chance of being promoted to the top flight this season and if Alex Neil’s side remain in the second tier, that will only boost McKinstry’s chances of winning regular first-team football.

Whatever he decides to do, he needs to try and put first-team football first because he risks not fulfilling his potential if he isn’t starting regularly.