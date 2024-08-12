Highlights Yalcouye set for Championship loan move to develop further

Promising midfielder's talents sought after by three clubs

Loan move seen as crucial step in Yalcouye's career progression

Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town are all keen on taking Brighton midfielder Malick Yalcouye on loan, with the Premier League side set to sanction a temporary move.

The 18-year-old only joined the Seagulls permanently from Swedish side Goteborg this summer, and he did perform well during pre-season under new boss Fabian Hurzeler.

However, the number of players ahead of Yalcouye in the pecking order means that a loan is seen as the best next step in his development, and reporter Charlie Parker-Turner has revealed that the Championship trio are battling for his signature.

“Understand Malick Yalcouye is set to be sent out on loan by Brighton. The midfielder impressed in pre-season, but a decision has been made for him to spend the upcoming campaign elsewhere. Luton Town, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are all interested.”

Malick Yalcouye could flourish in the Championship

Obviously, it’s hard to judge Yalcouye as a player, as his experience as a professional is limited to 11 outings with Goteborg in the Swedish top-flight this season.

But, this is a player that Brighton have paid £6m for, and we know that they have a superb record when it comes to identifying the top young talents from across the globe.

Malick Yalcouye's Goteborg League Record 24/25 (Source: Transfermarkt) Appearances 11 Goals 1 Assists - Minutes Played 959 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards -

So, he is someone they have high hopes for in the years to come, but they recognise that he needs to be out playing week in, week out right now.

In terms of his abilities, Yalcouye will bring energy, drive and technical qualities to the middle of the park, which is why he is so in-demand.

Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town need reinforcements

It’s no surprise that the three clubs mentioned are all tracking Yalcouye, as they all need new recruits ahead of the deadline - especially in midfield.

For the Blades, it has been a frustrating summer following relegation, as the squad is lacking depth right now, and there are doubts about the future of Vini Souza, so midfield could quickly become a problem position.

Luton are also lacking in the middle of the park, with Rob Edwards admitting it’s an area that they need to improve after the loss of Ross Barkley.

It’s perhaps not as pressing an issue for the Owls, who hammered Plymouth on the opening day, but Danny Rohl will be aware he needs to add star quality if it’s possible.

This is a great opportunity for Malick Yalcouye

It remains to be seen where Yalcouye ends up, but playing in the Championship would be a great chance for the player at this stage in his career.

As outlined above, he is a real talent, but he has only had a brief run in the Swedish league, so the Championship would be a big step up.

But, he will have ambitions of breaking into the Brighton XI in the years to come, and he knows that this loan move is the right one on his pathway to the first-team.

So, he will be desperate to prove himself in the second tier, as he continues to develop.