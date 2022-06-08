Sheffield United and Preston North End dealt transfer blow as Premier League club swoop for goalkeeper

Southampton have made a permanent offer for Manchester City youngster Gavin Bazunu, per the Daily Mail, in a move that could rule out a loan move to Championship sides Preston North End or Sheffield United for the young goalkeeper.

The 20-year-old has been plying his trade in the EFL for the past two seasons, going on loan deals to both Rochdale and Portsmouth in League One.

During his spell at Pompey in the 2021-22 campaign, Bazunu won the club’s Player of the Year award, showing that he was ready to make the next natural step up the footballing pyramid.

In late-April, both Sheffield United and North End were linked with loan swoops for the 10-cap Republic of Ireland international, with both teams looking to bolster their goalkeeping department.

However, the stopper may be set to head to another Premier League side instead, with the Saints lodging an opening offer for the starlet.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are believed to be trying to secure a deal worth up to £10 million for Bazunu, which would almost certainly rule out another EFL loan for the Irishman and see both clubs move on to other targets.

The Verdict

With North End reportedly looking at Freddie Woodman of Newcastle United, perhaps defeat has already been admitted in the race for Bazunu.

You would have thought the Championship would be the next natural step, but he is already a full international with Ireland so he could be ready for Premier League football.

Whilst City probably see a lot of potential in Bazunu, Ederson is only 28 years old and has a lot of years ahead of him as the club’s first-choice.

A permanent sale with a buy-back clause could potentially work for the Premier League champions – but for United and North End who had looked at the player before the 2021-22 season had even concluded it will be a blow.