Sheffield United and Preston have both made offers to sign Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist, with the defender set to make a decision on his future this week.

The 20-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre-back, managed to break into the first-team last season under Mauricio Pochettino, featuring in 11 Premier League games.

However, it has been decided that a temporary switch would be best for his development, and journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the two Championship clubs are pushing to bring Gilchrist in.

“Alfie Gilchrist has received two loan proposals from Preston and Sheffield United. He’s leaving Chelsea on loan, not travelling to US pre-season tour as he will decide fav destination in the next days.”

Alfie Gilchrist will want game time

It was a disappointing year on the whole for Chelsea last time out, with many fans questioning the commitment and desire of several players at different points.

But, that couldn’t be levelled at Gilchrist, with his attitude and determination refreshing for the Blues support, as the academy graduate was clearly delighted to be making his mark at a club which is so close to his heart.

Alfie Gilchrist's Premier League Stats 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 11 Starts 2 Goals 1 Assists - Pass accuracy per game 85% Tackles per game 0.4 Clearances per game 0.8

Now, though, there is a realisation that he needs to move away to get game time, so a loan move is the right call at this stage in his career.

Therefore, Gilchrist is certain to prioritise a club that will offer him the chance to play, and, from there, he knows he will need to perform consistently to keep his place in the XI.

Alfie Gilchrist could flourish in the Championship

You can understand why Sheffield United and Preston are keen to do a deal for Gilchrist, and it’s perhaps a surprise that more clubs aren’t in the mix to sign the youngster.

Anyone who saw him play last season will see that Gilchrist is someone who is an old-school defender, who is willing to put his head in where it hurts, and he doesn’t pull out of tackles.

So, he should be able to cope with the physicality of the Championship, although, like all youngsters, there are areas of his game that he needs to work on to become a more complete defender.

From Sheffield United and Preston’s perspective, they will see Gilchrist as a talent, and it’s worth remembering he will be coming from what is undoubtedly one of the best academies in the country.

Sheffield United and Preston need defensive reinforcements

Chris Wilder has overseen major changes at Bramall Lane this summer, and the reality is that his squad needs to improve ahead of the new season.

Defensively, Jayden Bogle has left for Leeds United, with George Baldock also departing this summer, so right-back is an obvious position that has to be addressed, which is where you’d imagine Gilchrist would play.

Meanwhile, Ryan Lowe will be looking to add quality to his North End squad as they try to push for a play-off place, and Gilchrist would certainly fall into that category.

Ultimately, it appears this will be sorted relatively quickly, and it will be interesting to see who brings Gilchrist in, and it will be a coup for whichever club he does join.