This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are set to sign Anis Ben Slimane from Sheffield United in a deal worth £1.2 million following the activation of a permanent option clause in his loan.

According to Conor Southwell, the 23-year-old is set to sign a contract that will keep him at Carrow Road until the summer of 2028.

Slimane signed for the Blades in the summer of 2023, but struggled for game time under Chris Wilder, which led to his loan move to Norwich on deadline day last August.

The Tunisia international has made 18 league appearances in Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side so far this season, contributing two goals.

Anis Ben Slimane - 2024/25 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Sheffield United 3 (0) 0 Norwich City 18 (14) 2 (0) As of January 9th

Anis Ben Slimane transfer verdict

When asked whether Slimane’s signing was disappointing or if he was simply unlucky, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy, from Blades Ramble, suggested that there were many factors behind him not working out at Bramall Lane.

However, despite being a disappointing signing, he believes the club have done well to earn a fee for him.

“Anis Slimane was ultimately disappointing, but that’s not necessarily always his fault,” Jimmy told Football League World.

“Sometimes cultures and systems and loads of things can come into play when players don’t have the impact that everybody is hoping they will.

Related Chris Wilder issues exciting Sheffield United transfer update Blades boss Chris Wilder issues a transfer update

“Some would argue that Slimane’s not had a fair chance at Sheffield United, and others would say he hasn’t really performed to the levels that we hoped when he has got his chance.

“No hard feelings at all.

“I think it’s remarkable that we have made money on him, and all the best in his next move to Norwich.

“He’s done okay there for them, so we’ll take the profit and everybody’s happy, I think.”

Slimane deal works out for all parties

Slimane wasn’t getting game time at Sheffield United, but is a consistent presence in the Norwich team.

A fee of £1.2 million isn’t excessive, but it is a decent amount for the Blades to take in for someone that wasn’t a part of their first team plans.

Both clubs should feel good coming out of this deal, and Slimane is now at a club where he is a more integral part of the squad.

It’s not often the transfer market throws up scenarios that work out for everyone, but this is certainly an instance where that’s the case.