Sheffield United and Newcastle United amongst clubs set for disappointment in pursuit of EFL mainstay

Huddersfield Town have no desire to sell Lewis O’Brien this month despite Premier League interest.

It has been reported by Football Insider that the Huddersfield midfielder is attracting the interest of Sheffield United, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace this month.

However, there’s no desire at the John Smith’s Stadium to lose a mainstay in Carlos Corberan’s midfield.

According to Examiner journalist and source of reliable news, Steven Chicken, there’s no desire at Huddersfield to sell O’Brien.

Have received categorical confirmation that #htafc are NOT trying to find a buyer for Lewis O'Brien this month. — Steven Chicken (@StevenChicken) January 17, 2021

The 22-year-old academy graduate has been a regular feature in the Town midfield this season, scoring once and registering two assists in 20 appearances.

Corberan has utilised him through the middle of midfield, but also on the left to cover the recent absence of Josh Koroma heading into the January transfer window.

The recent loss of Carel Eiting to what seems a season-ending injury only adds to O’Brien’s importance in the midfield for Corberan.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Huddersfield Town players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Goalkeeper, left in 2015, now plays for Cardiff City Jonas Lossl Alex Smithies Jed Steer Danny Ward

Huddersfield lost 2-0 to Watford on Saturday afternoon, with the Terriers without a core group of senior players as injuries pinch at the John Smith’ Stadium.

The Verdict

Premier League sides will hold an interest in O’Brien. He’s a good player and it is no surprise to see transfer speculation bubbling away.

However, Huddersfield cannot afford to lose O’Brien this month. They have too many injuries to contend with and pulling one of Corberan’s most influential players out of his squad wouldn’t sit right.

It’s been a good start to the season for Corberan on the whole, but the board cannot undermine him now. He needs backing.

That’s going to lead to disappointment for any Premier League clubs interested in O’Brien.

Thoughts? Let us know!