Sheffield United and Middlesbrough should feel aggrieved following bold West Brom claim: Opinion

The Championship is often praised for its competitiveness, with any side in the division very capable of beating another on their day.

It often leads to debates over who the best side in the league is, but there has been no such debate this season.

Burnley have been the dominant side to date in the second tier, and are currently running away with the league title, sitting top of the Championship, 17 point clear of Middlesbrough in third, and 13 clear of Sheffield United in second.

Interestingly, though, Hull City boss Liam Rosenior made a rather bold claim the other night.

Following his side’s 2-0 win over West Brom, the Tigers boss made the claim not only that the Baggies were one of the best in the division, but the best, along with Burnley.

Indeed, he told reporter Joe Chapman: “I think Burnley and West Brom are the two best teams in the league.”

“I think they’ve [West Brom] still got a really good chance of the play-offs.”

Now, not only is it absolutely ridiculous to mention West Brom in the same breath as Burnley this season given how dominant the Clarets have been, but with the Baggies 11th in the division, many sides above them could claim to be better.

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough – the two real stand out teams other than Burnley – can feel most aggrieved by the bold claim made by the Tigers boss, though.

First of all, Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades have been a real force to be reckoned with all season, consistently finding a way to pick up results, even through dry patches in form or having suffered injuries.

Until recently, it looked as though they had promotion in the bag, and it is only for a slight falter and the brilliance of Middlesbrough that that’s no longer the case.

Indeed, the Blades have 16 more points than West Brom at this stage, and got the better of them when the two sides faced each other in the league back in October.

Middlesbrough, too, have been a far better side than West Brom this season.

Since Michael Carrick took charge at the Riverside Stadium they have surged up the league standings.

Indeed, if you look at the table since Carrick took over, Boro are actually top, ahead of even Burnley, although Carrick’s side have played one match more in that period.

Whilst he may just have wanted to send a message and heap extra praise onto his side following their victory over the Baggies, Liam Rosenior made a statement that, to be quite frank, is false.

Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are the clear second and third best teams in the division this season, in whatever order.

Whilst West Brom still may go on to achieve a play-off place, and good luck to them in doing so – to claim they are the best in the league along with Burnley really was quite a stretch.