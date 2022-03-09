Sheffield United and Luton in transfer race for Scottish Premiership player

Motherwell youngster Max Johnston is being tracked by Championship duo Sheffield United and Luton Town, according to the Daily Record.

An academy graduate at Fir Park, Johnston made his debut for the Steelmen in February 2021 and has so far made two appearances for Graham Alexander’s side.

The 18-year-old right-back is currently on loan though at Scottish second tier side Queen of the South, where he has so far played 29 times in all competitions, scored two goals and created three assists.

Johnston has one year remaining on his first professional contract at Motherwell and could potentially be offered a chance in the first-team next season due to his form with Queen of the South.

But the Blades and the Hatters south of the border are looking at potentially making a move for the teenager in the summer and have been tracking his progress in previous weeks.

Per the Daily Record, it would take a significant six-figure fee for Motherwell to let Johnston go in the summer, and if Luton were to be successful then it would be the second player they’d taken from Fir Park in the space of a year following the acquisition of Allan Campbell last summer.

The Verdict

Johnston has been impressing in the Scottish Championship but it would be a big step up to go to a promotion-chasing English Championship side next season.

But you’d imagine that if one of the interested clubs do get their hands on Johnston then he probably wouldn’t be going straight into the senior setup due to his lack of experience.

What we do know is that Motherwell won’t want to give up one of their clearly talented youngsters so easily, but when interest comes from English clubs then it could be a head-turner.

This summer could be the last chance for the Steelmen to get some decent money for Johnston with his contract expiring in 2023 so if he continues to perform well for Queen of the South then that price could keep increasing.