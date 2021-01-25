Sheffield United and Fulham join Nottingham Forest in pursuit of 24-year-old

Nottingham Forest face further hurdles in their attempts to sign Siriki Dembele at Peterborough United, with Sheffield United and Fulham now interested in doing a deal for the forward.

Dembele has been exceptional for Peterborough over the last couple of seasons in League One, proving to be an influential forward for Posh.

This season, he has struck five times in League One and registered a further six assists.

That kind of electric form going forwards hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Nottingham Forest keen on readying a new move to sign the 24-year-old, according to Football Insider.

However, there’s also the lure of the Premier League set to present itself to Dembele.

That same report links both Sheffield United and Fulham with a move, with that Premier League duo seemingly at the same stage as Forest as they prepare to swoop for the Peterborough man.

It’s claimed later in the report that Dembele is keen to leave Peterborough this month and does not want to wait until the summer transfer window to take the next step through the Football League.

That’s despite the fact that Posh sit third in the League One table and three points adrift of the top of the table.

The Verdict

Peterborough can do as well as they can in League One, but whilst they remain a third-tier side, this type of speculation will always be floating around.

Dembele looks like he’s ready to take a step up into the Championship at the very least this month, and if Peterborough’s valuation of the player is met, who can say he won’t make the move.

History tells us that if the money is right (and that’s absolutely key), Sheffield United, Fulham or Forest will have a chance of getting this deal over the line.

