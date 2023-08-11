Coventry City lost Viktor Gyokeres earlier in the summer transfer window for a club-record fee, and now they are set to lose their other star player in Gustavo Hamer.

The future of the 26-year-old Dutchman has been up in the air all summer as he has just one year remaining on his contract with the Sky Blues, and a deal is now thought to have been agreed with Premier League returnees Sheffield United for his services.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the two clubs have agreed a deal for Hamer, who scored 11 times and notched 10 assists last season for Cov as they made it to the Championship play-off final - a match in which the Dutch maestro scored in.

Hamer will not train with Coventry today ahead of their match with Middlesbrough on Saturday and he will head off to South Yorkshire for a medical ahead of his proposed move to Bramall Lane, which would see him replace Sander Berge in Paul Heckingbottom's engine room following his move to Burnley.

How much will Sheffield United pay for Gustavo Hamer?

Per McGrath, United are set to pay a £15 million fee to land Hamer amid interest from a whole host of other clubs.

Earlier on in the transfer window, Burnley reportedly had a bid turned down for the 26-year-old, which included cash and the signatures of defenders Luke McNally and Bobby Thomas - the latter who actually signed for the Sky Blues for £2 million in a separate deal whilst McNally eventually was loaned to Stoke City.

Fulham's interest in Hamer was also made clear as well as Nottingham Forest's, whilst Football League World exclusively revealed that Leeds United were eyeing up the Dutchman as a major target as part of their Championship squad rebuild following relegation.

It appears though that Sheffield United have jumped ahead of the rest of the pack to land Hamer though, with it being now somewhat of a formality before he completes his move to Bramall Lane.

What next for Coventry City?

It is going to be incredibly difficult for Coventry to replace Hamer - even with a whole three weeks left of the transfer window.

It's not the time that Coventry have that is the issue though - it's finding a player with the complete skill-set that Hamer has for a certain price and that could be an impossible task.

When signing in 2020 for the Sky Blues, Hamer was not the complete package like he is now and last season he added assists AND goals to his game - the year before he assisted nine times but scored just the three goals whereas his record in 2022-23 was far superior in every aspect, as well as the fact he managed to curb his disciplinary issues.

There isn't any doubt that Coventry will look to re-invest the money from the sale, just like owner Doug King has done with the money made from Gyokeres moving to Sporting CP, but it's very unlikely that they will find a like-for-like replacement for Hamer that can slot straight in and make the same kind of impact.