Sheffield United and Brighton in battle for Deadline Day swoop for midfielder

Sheffield United and Brighton are battling it out to secure a potential late loan move for Lille midfielder Cheikh Niasse with the French club considering a temporary departure, according to La Voix du Nord.

Niasse is a player that Lille are thought to consider to have a lot of potential and they are attempting to negotiate a new contract with the 21-year-old at the moment.

However, it is believed that the defensive midfielder is keen to get more game time, which is something that Lille can not guarantee him this season given he is currently their fifth choice option in the middle of the park.

The French champions allowed the midfielder to move out loan in the second half of last season to Greek side Panathinaikos. During his time in Greece, the 21-year-old managed to make 13 league appearances as he helped them secure a fifth place finish.

It is believed that Lille could allow Niasse to move out on loan once again this summer, but that would be dependent on him first agreeing a new contract with them to secure his long-term future.

La Voix du Nord reveal that Sheffield United, Brighton and Club Brugge are interested in bringing the midfielder in on a loan deal before the transfer window closes should he be allowed to leave on a temporary basis.

The verdict

This has the makings of a positive signing for Sheffield United to make before the transfer window closes. However, it also seems to be one that is going to be very difficult to get over the line at this stage given that there are other sides interested and that he first needs to sign a new contract with Lille.

Sheffield United need a powerful presence in the middle of the park after they failed to secure a move for Ronaldo Vieira. Therefore, Niasse ticks a lot of boxes for them and he seems to be a player that is highly regarded by Lille.

The French champions have managed to bring through a host of talented young players in recent times so he should be a quality player in the coming years.

If Sheffield United could secure a loan deal with Lille for him then it would have to be considered something of a coup for them considering that it would mean edging out Brighton for his signature.