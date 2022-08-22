Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers battling with Bournemouth for Venezuelan forward

Championship rivals Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers are battling with Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth for the signature of pint-sized Venezuelan attacker Yerson Chacon, Football Insider have reported.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form for Deportivo Tachira in his home nation since he emerged as a first-team talent in 2020, scoring 15 times in 84 appearances in all competitions.

Chacon made his national team debut for Venezuela earlier this year after a splendid 2021 season for Tachira, where he scored 10 times and assisted a further eight goals in 42 outings.

One true or false question about every current Sheffield United player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Adam Davies is an international for Northern Ireland True False

He is now on the radar of clubs in Europe, with Sheffield United and Blackburn potentially going toe-to-toe once again for a player, just like they did for Anel Ahmedhodzic earlier in the summer.

The 5 foot 6 inches attacking midfielder/winger is not just wanted in England though, with Belgian duo Club Brugge and Anderlecht, as well as top tier French outfit Strasbourg, are all keeping tabs on the teenager in regards to a potential transfer switch.

The Verdict

Chacon is quite clearly a talented individual considering he has been in and around the Tachira squad since he was a 17-year-old, and he’s only continuing to get better.

As a result of playing in the Copa Libertadores for his current outfit, Chacon qualifies for a work permit in England, so it’s no surprise to see clubs now looking at the diminutive attacker.

Sheffield United though you would expect not to be in for him considering Paul Heckingbottom has hinted that there’s not enough money in the budget for more permanent signing – Blackburn though could be in need of a winger soon.

Ben Brereton Diaz wants to leave and Chacon could easily fill his boots cutting in off the left flank, so it could be a case of swapping one South American international for another should they be able to offer Tachira what they want.