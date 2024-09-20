Sheffield United will be boosted by the news that Alfie Gilchrist and Gus Hamer have recovered from knocks ahead of this weekend’s clash with Derby County.

The pair both failed to finish the 90 minutes in the Blades’ 2-0 victory over Hull City last weekend, with Hamer coming off at the hour mark, while Gilchrist came off with seven minutes left to play.

But despite early concerns, The Yorkshire Post have reported that the duo are ready for the clash with the Rams, as the Steel City outfit look to continue their promising start to the season.

With both players starting every league game of the season so far, the news that they are fit and firing will be welcome news for Wilder, with the Yorkshire side hoping to record a fourth win of the season on Saturday.

Chris Wilder boosted by Alfie Gilchrist and Gus Hamer news

Gilchrist and Hamer have played massive parts in United’s start to the season so far, so the news that both have recovered from minor issues will be a massive relief for the weeks ahead.

Despite reported summer interest from Leeds United in his services, Hamer has hit the ground running on his return to the Championship, with three goals in his first five matches of the season underlining his importance to this Blades side.

Related "I wouldn't be surprised" - Paul Warne tweak debated ahead of Sheffield United v Derby County FLW's Derby County fan pundit has given his thoughts on the Rams potentially changing system ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane.

The Dutchman was able to get himself on the scoresheet last time out against the Tigers, as he opened the scoring to cap off an incisive break from Callum O’Hare, who had snared possession in midfield.

The playmaker was to depart the field 15 minutes into the second half at the MKM Stadium though, although any problems were much better than initially feared.

It has been a similar story for Gilchrist this season, with the Chelsea loanee immediately imposing himself as Wilder’s starting right-back after making the season-long move from Stamford Bridge.

Gus Hamer 24/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 5 Starts 5 Goals 3 Assists 1 Goal contribution per 90 0.90

The young star has contributed to a side that has conceded just three times in the Championship so far this season, with his full-bodied performances immediately winning him plenty of plaudits within the Bramall Lane crowd.

With that in mind, the news that they are both available for the visit of the Rams this weekend could make all the difference, with Paul Warne’s men likely to give them a stern test after their impressive return to life in the second tier.

Chris Wilder expecting tough Derby County test

The Blades welcome a Derby County side to Yorkshire this weekend who have won three of their opening five matches of the campaign, after promotion from League One in the previous campaign.

Warne continues to get the best out of this County side, although they are yet to pick up a point on their travels, with defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Watford on the road this season.

With the visitors coming into the match on the back of two successive victories, Wilder knows his side will have to be on top of their game if they are to continue their own strong start to the campaign.

Speaking via The Yorkshire Post, the Blades boss said: "I’ve said all along it's a young team and we're going to have different problems and different situations.

"We had one against QPR, we learned from it at Norwich and took it a step forward in the next two games. They had more possession than us, we were 2-0 up and we just have to be a bit more clinical in the final third.

"Overall it was a great night for us and we're looking to kick on, on Saturday. I've an incredible amount of respect for Paul (Warne, Derby's manager) and his coaching staff. I've known them for a long time.

"He'll understand what Bramall Lane's like and the challenge we pose but we understand within our group they're on a good run, they're a team that got promoted. We all know and understand how difficult it is to get out of League One having been there for six years."