Sheffield United's Alfie Gilchrist is attracting interest from Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The defender is currently on a season-long loan from Chelsea, but top flight clubs are reportedly eyeing a permanent deal for the 21-year-old.

Although there is interest in Gilchrist, both Chelsea and the player see remaining at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the season as the best option, according to Romano.

With Sheffield United flying ahead of the January transfer window, it is no surprise that some of their talent are attracting interest from the Premier League. The Blades currently occupy second place in the Championship table and are behind Leeds United only on goal difference.

Despite their 2-0 loss to Burnley at Bramall Lane, Chris Wilder's men remain in a strong position and are early favourites to achieve an automatic promotion spot come the end of the season.

With great success comes great interest, and it appears that some of their assets will be the subject of Premier League interest, with Gilchrist wanted by top flight clubs.

Since his summer move to South Yorkshire, the defender has been a consistent fixture in Wilder's starting eleven, making 23 appearances in all competitions.

Gilchrist has looked assured in the right-back position for the Blades, with his defensive attributes shining through. The 21-year-old's ability in a tackle, pace and positioning are just a few of the reasons why he has nailed down the position.

Given Gilchrist's strong performances, it is no wonder he is attracting Premier League interest, with clubs looking to bolster their back lines in the January window.

Alfie Gilchrist's 2024/25 Championship statistics for Sheffield United - per SofaScore Appearances 22 Assists 2 Clean sheets 3 Interceptions per game 1 Tackles per game 1.6 Clearances per game 3 Total duels won 3.3 (53%)

Bramall Lane stay best for Gilchrist development

Although Gilchrist will be flattered by Premier League interest in him, the best option for his development would be to see out his current loan at Sheffield United.

First-team football is vital for any budding player and the 21-year-old is benefiting from that in spades as Wilder has continued to put his faith in his abilities.

Gilchrist is benefiting from playing alongside some top Championship defenders and will learn much from the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Harry Souttar and Jack Robinson, who have been impressive this campaign.

The Blades have one of the best defensive records in the division and currently rank as the second-best team for goals conceded, having only conceded 13 goals in 23 matches.

With Wilder's men challenging for the Championship title, Gilchrist is developing a winning mentality and achieving promotion would be a significant tick on his CV.

While there is Premier League interest in Gilchrist, it remains to be seen whether clubs will cement their interest with a bid in the New Year. Even if they do, it appears that the defender is set on remaining at Bramall Lane.

As the Blades continue to mount their title challenge, they will want all their prized assets available for the remainder of the season, and Gilchrist is emerging as a key man in South Yorkshire.