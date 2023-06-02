Sheffield United have made contact with representatives from Norwich City over a potential swoop for an unnamed player, according to The Star.

It is understood that Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is now preparing to start the process of constructing a team which will be ready to compete at Premier League level.

Members of United's staff have approached counterparts at Carrow Road about the possibility of acquiring a member of Norwich's squad.

While the identity of this individual has yet to be revealed, there are a number of candidates.

Which Norwich City players could Sheffield United potentially make a move for?

Max Aarons is one of the players who could potentially be on the Blades' radar.

In an interview with The Athletic earlier this week, Aarons confirmed that he is ready to start a new chapter in his career by sealing a departure from Norwich.

The Canaries' Sporting Director Stuart Webber revealed that he expects the full-back to move on to pastures new in the upcoming window.

Dimitris Giannoulis meanwhile has recently been linked with a move away from Norwich.

A report from The Pink Un last month revealed that Dinamo and Spartak Moscow are both eyeing a swoop for Giannoulis.

Aarons featured on 45 occasions for Norwich in the Championship last season, while Giannoulis clocked up 26 appearances at this level.

Both of these individuals are under contract at Norwich until 2024, and thus any potential suitor will need to pay a fee in order to secure their services.

Will the release of Sheffield United's retained list offer a hint into transfer targets this summer?

Whereas many teams have already released their retained list, the Blades have yet to confirm who will stay, and who will leave Bramall Lane at the end of June.

As per The Star, this decision process is being held up by the fact that United are still negotiating deals with players.

Once the Blades finally announce their retained list, there will indeed be a clearer picture in terms of what areas of the pitch the club will be looking to improve.

With United seemingly keen to make a move for one of Norwich's players, it will be interesting to see exactly who they are targeting a move for.

Given that the Blades are able to offer the chance to play Premier League football, a move to the club will be an attractive proposition for an individual who is currently playing in a lower division.