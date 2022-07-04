Sheffield United aiming to discuss potential switch with 23-cap international

Sheffield United are set to invite Tom Lawrence to the club to discuss the possibility of making a move to Bramall Lane, according to a report from The Star.

It is understood that the Blades are one of a number of teams who are interested in securing the services of Lawrence who is also believed to be on Rangers’ radar.

The winger, who has been capped on 23 occasions by Wales at international level, officially became a free-agent at the start of July following the expiry of his contract at Derby County.

Whereas Rams interim boss Liam Rosenior is hoping that the club are able to negotiate a new deal with Lawrence following the completion of David Clowes’ takeover deal, Lawrence may want to play at a higher level than League One next season.

Currently participating in pre-season training at Derby, the winger will be hoping that his future will be resolved before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Although the Blades have yet to bolster their squad in the current transfer window, they have opted to part ways with a number of players.

Oliver Burke became the latest individual to leave the club as he sealed a permanent move to German side Werder Bremen last week.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see whether Lawrence decides to accept the Blades’ invitation as Paul Heckingbottom’s side will give him the opportunity to feature in the second-tier again next season.

Whereas he couldn’t prevent Derby from suffering relegation earlier this year, the winger did produce a host of impressive performances for the club.

In the 38 appearances that he made in the second-tier, Lawrence managed to find the back of the net on 11 occasions whilst he also chipped in with five assists.

By replicating these performances in a United shirt next season, the 28-year-old could potentially help the club launch a push for automatic promotion as Heckingbottom already has a number of classy operators at his disposal.