Sheffield United agree deal to sign midfielder as Sander Berge exit rumours swirl

Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone ahead of the transfer deadline.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that the 20-year-old will arrive at Bramall Lane as Sander Berge’s replacement having been lined up as his successor.

This latest update comes after Kone was first reported as a potential replacement for the Norwegian earlier today by The Telegraph.

That came after Football Insider revealed that the Blades had agreed a deal with Belgian outfit Club Brugge for the transfer of Berge, with the finishing touches being put on the deal this evening.

Wasting no time in getting the transfer done, the Blades are said to have had a work permit for Kone approved by the Football Association (FA) earlier today, providing the green light for the deal between themselves and MLS outfit Montreal to go ahead.

Ismael Kone joined CF Montreal back in 2021 after a brief period training with their under-23 side.

Since then, the 20-year-old has gone on to make 25 appearances for the club, which includes 21 MLS matches, and three in the CONCACAF Champions League.

One true or false question about every current Sheffield United player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Adam Davies is an international for Northern Ireland True False

His form has earned him two caps for the Canadian national team and he could well be a candidate to head to this winter’s Qatar World Cup.

Earlier this summer, fellow Championship side Norwich City had agreed a fee for the midfielder believed to be in the region of £5 million.

However, the Canaries pulled out of talks, as per The Athletic.

The Verdict

It’s hard to know what to make of this one, to be honest.

Sander Berge is virtually irreplaceable for Sheffield United, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has said as much, so to lose him at this late stage of the window is a huge blow, particularly after such a strong start to the season.

Ismael Kone may well be a very talented midfielder, and it is brilliant that the Blades have got a replacement lined up and ready to arrive in Berge’s place, but it is a big ask for a 20-year-old with only 25 professional matches to his name to come in and have the same impact as the man Sheffield United reportedly paid £22 million for back in 2020.

You just hope that after such a positive start to the campaign, the sale of Sander Berge doesn’t have a massively detrimental impact to how the Blades perform.