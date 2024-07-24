Highlights Harrison Burrows having medical at Sheffield United for £3m switch - Blades close to sealing deal.

Harrison Burrows is having his medical with Sheffield United ahead of a £3 million switch from Peterborough United.

That's according to Mark McAdam of Sky Sports. Burrows had been a longstanding target for Preston North End, with Birmingham City, Portsmouth, and Leeds United also thought to be interested at various points.

It was reported on Tuesday by journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, that the Blades were close to sealing a deal with up to £3 million for Burrows with the Posh. Following the South Yorkshire outfit's pre-season game against Harrogate Town, Chris Wilder then confirmed the chase was nearing an end.

Leeds' purchase of Jayden Bogle has freed up the funds for the Burrows deal, according to Nixon. Burrows will become the latest signing to go through despite the ongoing takeover saga with Sheffield United.

Burrows is set to be the club's sixth signing of the summer. He will join fellow new faces Callum O'Hare, Kieffer Moore, Jamie Shackleton, and Sam McCallum, with all but Burrows and Moore arriving as free transfers to Bramall Lane.

Burrows' senior record for Peterborough, as per Transfermarkt Competition Apps Goals Assists League One 111 11 23 Championship 37 3 7 EFL Trophy 18 5 6 FA Cup 11 1 2 EFL Cup 4 0 0 League One Play-Offs 4 0 2

The latest on Harrison Burrows' future

That the Blades are interested in the young full-back has been widely reported, but speaking to BBC Sport's Football Heaven, Wilder made clear that the move is nearing completion recently.

Nixon's report suggests that the blades have defeated late interest from Preston North End, whilst TBR Football claimed that Leeds United showed late interest. Although there were mixed reports regarding Leeds' intentions:

Now, Sky Sports' Mark McAdam has the latest regarding a deal for Burrows, with the Peterborough player undergoing his medical with Sheffield United ahead of a £3 million move to South Yorkshire.

Harrison Burrows medical underway with Sheffield United

In terms of pure output and crossing ability, Burrows will be among the best full-backs or wing-backs in the second tier, and his capture is a great signing in the long-term, too.

McCallum and Burrows gives Wilder incredible strength in depth for that flank, and he is the latest eye-catching signing they will make, alongside O'Hare and Moore.

It's unclear exactly what his ceiling is as a player, but Burrows will offer plenty of attacking threat for the Blades, and for just £3 million, it feels like a real bargain, as McAdam details.

They will require further signings if they are to attack the top-end of the division, as they have let go of plenty of experience and quality this summer throughout the spine of their team, but Burrows is yet another step in the right direction.