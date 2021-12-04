Sheffield United ace coy on Nottingham Forest links

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster has insisted to The Examiner that he is ignoring speculation linking him with a move on loan to Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old had struggled to get into the Sheffield United side under Slavisa Jokanovic and when he did play, it was often on the wing.

With Steve Cooper being appointed as manager of Nottingham Forest, it was inevitable that links would be made after the striker’s successful spells under Cooper for Swansea and the England Under 17’s.

But despite the speculation, Brewster has admitted he’s ignoring the talk and focussing on his football: “Being honest, I don’t think about it. I just try not to think about it.

“There is always going to be people talking but for me, it was about concentrating on trying to get back into the team and to try and play because that’s what I want to do, play football.

“I have just been focusing on coming in here, training hard every day, and waiting for my opportunity to come so I can take it.”

Brewster has been enjoying a good run of form of late with two goals in his last three games and has been deployed as a central striker under new manager Paul Heckingbottom.

With his barren run of 33 games without a goal, he was naturally going to be under the spotlight but Brewster is keen to build on his recent purple patch: “I did not have the best of starts, but the last few games I have played you have seen what I am truly about.”

The forward now has now started the last four games and will be looking to build on his form in the lead-up to the Christmas schedule.

The Verdict

Brewster certainly had a tough start to life at Sheffield United. He is without doubt a very talented forward and was unfortunate to join a side that was low on confidence in front of goal.

That will impact a young forward and he’s now showcasing what he can do when given a chance. With Heckingbottom preferring to deploy as a central forward, that will get the best out of Brewster.

His natural finishing ability and movement will be huge for Sheffield United over the next few months as they look to put a good run of form together to push for the play-offs.

