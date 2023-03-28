Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodzic has revealed that he has followed Manchester City and that he would love to play for them in the future.

The 24-year-old joined the Blades in the summer from Swedish side Malmö, and he has quickly established himself as one of the top centre-backs outside the Premier League thanks to his consistent displays for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Whilst the immediate focus for the side is to win promotion, they also have an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley to look forward to in April, against Pep Guardiola’s champions. And, that will be an extra special game for Ahmedhodzic as he revealed that he has always had a soft spot for City since they brought in Bosnian teammate Edin Dzeko.

“Well since I was about 10 years old, and Edin Dzeko started playing for Manchester City, I've always followed City,” he told the Bosnian media, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

“After Dzeko, my favourite player was Yaya Toure. Since then, I've watched Manchester City every time they play. That means I'd like to play for City in the future. I love the football they play.”

There’s a lot of Championship football to be played between now and then, with the Blades locked in a battle with Middlesbrough to secure an instant return to the top-flight.

Sheffield United are currently three points above Boro, with a game in hand, but they face a tricky looking fixture at Norwich City on Saturday. Ahmedhodzic is sure to be in the XI at Carrow Road, as Heckingbottom’s men seek what would be a huge three points.

The verdict

There’s nothing wrong with a player aiming high, and all at Sheffield United won’t mind if Ahmedhodzic is putting in the level of performances that will make Man City take notice!

Clearly, he has a lot of respect for Dzeko, who is an icon in Bosnia, so it’s natural he would have followed his career when he was a kid and dreamt of emulating him one day.

But, his only focus right now will be on helping Sheffield United, and you would imagine Ahmedhodzic will be key for the Blades as they push to win promotion, as his performances at the back are key to the team. As well as that, the FA Cup semi-final will be a great occasion and it’s a chance for the defender to show Guardiola how good he is.

