Sheffield United ace aims cheeky dig towards new Sheffield Wednesday recruit

Scotland international Callum Paterson has recently joined Sheffield Wednesday from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

Paterson joined Cardiff from Hearts in 2017, going on to make 106 appearances for the Bluebirds across all competitions during his three-year spell in South Wales.

The 25-year-old scored seven goals in 42 appearances for Neil Harris’ side last season, as they narrowly missed out on gaining promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

But Sheffield Wednesday have now swooped to sign Paterson, who joins the Owls for a reported fee of around £500,000.

Upon his move to Hillsborough, Paterson took to Instagram to send a message to Sheffield Wednesday supporters, and there was a certain Oli McBurnie in the comments.

Fans of both Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City aren’t likely to huge admirers of McBurnie, who scored plenty of goals for Cardiff’s arch rivals Swansea City, before joining Wednesday’s rivals Sheffield United.

The striker poked fun at his Scotland teammate in the comments section, insisting that he is left one “honking” team to join another.

The Verdict

I think this is a great bit of business for Wednesday, all jokes aside.

Paterson has been a great player for Cardiff since joining from Hearts, and he is obviously a very versatile player who could be useful for Wednesday.

Acquiring a proven Championship talent who is 25-years-old for around £500k is a bargain, I feel.

Cardiff fans are upset to have lost him, which tells you what you need to know.