Preston North End's play-off hopes ended at Bramall Lane this afternoon as Ryan Lowe's side suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

The Championship's play-off race is a fierce one, with North End in the thick of it, yet failing to take advantage of Sheffield United's promotion party earlier this week - Paul Heckingbottom's Blades sealing a Premier League return on Wednesday.

Anel Ahmedhodzic gave Sheffield United a deserved first-half lead and, although Liam Delap responded for Preston from the bench just after the hour, the Blades were clinical in taking the game back away from their visitors when it mattered.

John Fleck's deflected effort restored the lead, before Iliman Ndiaye stretched that advantage some three minutes later.

Oli McBurnie piled the misery on North End late on with a right-footed volley.

How did Sheffield United 4-1 Preston unfold?

Preston failed to muster anything other than a tame Josh Onomah shot at Wes Foderingham in a first-half, where quality in transitions and desire to go and win the game was sorely lacking.

By the end of the opening 45 minutes they had Freddie Woodman to thank for keeping the score down.

The North End goalkeeper denied James McAtee as the Man City loanee bared down on his goal after good work from Ndiaye.

He could do little about the opening goal, though, as Ahmedhodzic showed great desire to plant a header on a Tommy Doyle corner, directing the ball in off the far post.

Things could've got worse for Lowe's side heading into half-time, too, with Woodman forced to push a Doyle shot around his post and tip an Ollie Norwood free-kick over the crossbar.

Preston started the second-half better after the introduction of Delap and a switch to 4-3-3 - Foderingham denying Tom Cannon.

Woodman and Patrick Bauer would deny Ndiaye and McAtee once more, yet Preston's equaliser wasn't far beyond the hour. Brad Potts found the ball worked to him on the right and the wing-back's cross was converted from close range by Delap.

That failed to inspire Preston to find a way into the lead, though, as Sheffield United, and specifically Daniel Jebbison, took the game by the scruff of the neck.

The substitute led a pair of clinical counterattacks, chopping Fleck into space on the left for a deflected finish off Andrew Hughes and showing incredible desire to keep a ball on the right alive before crossing for Ndiaye to finish simply.

Foderingham denied Troy Parrott and extinguished any Preston hope of a comeback, as the Blades revelled in a second procession in the space of a week as McBurnie bludgeoned a finish beyond Woodman deep into injury time.

The race for the Championship play-offs

Defeat for Preston leaves them 11th in the table and on 63 points, five adrift of the top-six with a single game to play.

Coventry City's win over Birmingham City pushes them into fifth on 69 points, with Millwall nestled in sixth on 68 - that pair are in the driving seat to join Luton Town and Middlesbrough in next month's lottery.

Sunderland's own hopes of a top-six finish were damaged by a draw with Watford, whilst Blackburn Rovers have to wait until Monday to keep their own dreams alive against Luton.

One of West Brom and Norwich City - and potentially both of them - will see their own play-off push end in this evening's clash.

Sheffield United eye Neil Warnock's record

Second was in the bag for Sheffield United on Wednesday night following a 2-0 win over West Brom.

Heckingbottom aligned focus after that game, though, with eyes on becoming Sheffield United's most successful runners-up and bettering Neil Warnock's record of 90 points in 2005/06.

Today's win moves them onto 88 for the season with two games remaining. They face Huddersfield Town on Thursday night and Birmingham City on the final day of the season.