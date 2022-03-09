Sheffield United 4-1 Middlesbrough: What happened? Who stood out? Who disappointed? What is the mood?

It was a night to forget for Chris Wilder as Middlesbrough were beaten 4-1 by Sheffield United on his return to Bramall Lane.

Wilder spent five years with the Blades – taking them from League One to the Premier League – but returned as a promotion rival and saw his side well beaten last night.

What happened?

Boro were under pressure from their hosts from the off and United took a deserved lead after 23 minutes when Joe Lumley parried Billy Sharp’s cross into Marc Bola, allowing Sander Berge a tap in from close range.

Two minutes later, the Blades doubled their lead through Sharp. Ollie Norwood won back the ball in the Teessiders’ half to launch a counter and then Morgan Gibbs-White drove forward before playing a delightful disguised pass to allow the experienced marksman to convert.

Andraz Sporar spurned Boro’s best chance of the first half but as the break edged closer it was the hosts that continued to look the more dangerous.

They made it three just ahead of the hour mark as Jack Robinson volleyed past Lumley after John Egan had headered the ball back across goal from a corner.

Once again one goal brought another but this time it was Wilder’s side that struck through Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun, who capitalised on Wes Foderingham’s slip and found the net from a tight angle to offer the visiting side a lifeline.

It turned out to be little more than a consolation, however, as Gibbs-White put the game beyond doubt in the 79th minute.

As with their second, United won the ball high up the pitch and within seconds Ben Osborn delivered in a cross that the Wolves loanee directed goalwards with a fantastic between the legs flick.

Who stood out?

It’s hard to look past Morgan Gibbs-White, who showcased his qualities as both a goalscorer and a creator last night. The 22-year-old was a constant threat and simply too much for the Boro defence to handle.

Billy Sharp deserves a mention as well as Wilder’s former trusted lieutenant piled the misery on his former boss – setting up the first and scoring the second.

Recognition should go to United’s midfield as they controlled the game from the off – with Ollie Norwood and Sander Berge particularly impressive.

For Boro, Folarin Balogun bagged his first goal for the club and was involved with most of the visitors’ good moments at Bramall Lane.

The Teessiders were kept very quiet going forward, however, and that was in no small part thanks to the performance of Blades centre-back Ben Davies.

Who disappointed?

It was an evening to forget for Joe Lumley, who was perhaps unfortunate with the opener but did parry the ball into a dangerous area and then should have done better with Robinson’s volley.

He was far from the only Boro player to disappoint, however, and having taken so much praise recently, you have to question Jonny Howson‘s performance.

It didn’t end up costing his side but Wes Foderingham‘s slip could have let Boro back into the game.

What is the mood?

Unsurprisingly, the mood in the two camps and amongst both sets of fans were polar opposites after the game.

Paul Heckingbottom said after the game there were “too many reasons to go through why it was good”.

There was no shortage of positivity among home fans on social media either…

Heckingbottom picked up a broken team, a fan base giving up and in such a short period he has every single player believing and at their best again with the fans believing. What a job he is doing #sufc — ⚔️🔴⚪️ (@Firthy_6) March 8, 2022

I thank Chris Wilder for bringing the good times back to the Lane. But tonight, your boys got schooled 🔴⚪️⚫️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/BHgq6FntGq — Dave (@SUFC_Dave87) March 8, 2022

Wilder, meanwhile, has said he’s taken “absolutely no positives” out of the game and that his side “were never in it”.

That was reflected by some concerned responses from the fanbase…

I wouldn’t even say that was a reality check, we know we’re not the finished article (far from it). However, there was no excuse to be second best tonight. Lacking the hunger, desire and conviction, all the things Sheff Utd had in spades, killed us. Must do better. #Boro — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) March 8, 2022

deeply worrying performance from boro. second best throughout and we look goosed — dana (@danamalt) March 8, 2022