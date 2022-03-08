Sheffield United 4-1 Middlesbrough: FLW report as Wilder makes losing return to Bramall Lane

Sheffield United made it a miserable return to Bramall Lane for Chris Wilder, dispatching his Middlesbrough side 4-1 this evening.

Wilder famously led Sheffield United from League One to the top-half of the Premier League during his time at Bramall Lane, but now has Boro’s eyes firmly set on the top-flight.

However, the same can be said of Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United side after a strong run of form since November has left them nestled in the play-off places.

Statement win for #sufc as Heckingbottom continues to thrive with the pieces of past regimes. 3 defeats in 5 for #Boro. #SHUMID report for @FootballLeagueW 📝https://t.co/pR2IrKnIZV — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) March 8, 2022

Heckingbottom hasn’t tasted defeat at Bramall Lane yet either, with Boro looking to slow the game down in the opening 20 minutes and suck some of the atmosphere out of the home support.

Morgan Gibbs-White tried to spark the Blades into life with some neat touches, whilst Billy Sharp became embroiled in the type of battle he wouldn’t want against Boro’s three commanding centre-backs.

Sharp finally found the space he thrives in, though, as Sheffield United helped themselves to a quick fire double.

Sander Berge was the beneficiary of some poor goalkeeping from Joe Lumley as he tapped in Sharp’s cross, before Sheffield United’s captain converted Gibbs-White’s pass on 25 minutes after menacing work from Ollie Norwood in the midfield.

Heckingbottom’s name was ringing around Bramall Lane as Wilder stood, unimpressed, when Andraz Sporar scooped a golden chance over Wes Foderingham’s crossbar.

Lumley denied Gibbs-White with his legs and John Egan flicked a Conor Hourihane free-kick wide. Bramall Lane was pumped, so much so that Stuart McCall comically told one supporter to calm down as he enthusiastically returned the ball for a Boro throw-in.

Wilder half-tempted some bite out of Boro after half-time, but things got worse before they got better for the away side. Egan and Berge both went close to a third, before Jack Robinson converted from six yards after Norwood’s corner was kept alive by Egan.

Sporar had drifted through his return to the starting line-up and it was little surprise when Wilder opted to shake things up in attack. Folarin Balogun making an instant impact as he capitalised on a Foderingham slip.

Aaron Connolly snapped a shot wide at one end before the game was finished at the other, as Gibbs-White flicked an outrageous finish beyond Lumley to round-off another fine individual display.

Minus a brief rally after Balogun’s strike, it was a fairly lifeless performance for Boro and typical of their recent inconsistencies around their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals. The progress under Wilder has been clear, but there will be concerns lingering after three defeats in five.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, find themselves on a roll under Heckingbottom, who is endearing himself to the Blades faithful nicely after picking up the pieces of past regimes.

Tonight they are back into the top-six with bragging rights over their former hero after something of a statement win.

FT: Sheffield United 4-1 Middlesbrough.