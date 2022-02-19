Sheffield United 4-0 Swansea City: FLW report as Gibbs-White shines in emphatic win

Sheffield United crashed into the Championship’s top-six this afternoon following an emphatic 4-0 win over Swansea City.

Morgan Gibbs-White was the star of the show at Bramall Lane, bagging two goals and an assist against his previous loan club.

Morgan Gibbs-White haunting his former loan employers with an irresistible performance. Surely his last year at this level. #sufc into the top-six. #SHUSWA report for @FootballLeagueW 📝https://t.co/K1XaFlTjRc — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) February 19, 2022

Unfortunately for Swansea fans they never got to see Gibbs-White in full flow – not regularly enough anyway, owing to injury and a Wolves recall.

Sheffield United, though, are witnessing some of the midfielder’s best this season. Particularly in the first-half today.

Gibbs-White opened the scoring on 14 minutes, finishing beyond Andy Fisher after a superb Oliver Norwood assist.

George Baldock threatened to steal the limelight from Gibbs-White as he doubled the score with a thunderous volley that crashed in off Fisher’s crossbar. A goal of the season contender and one for the wing-back’s scrapbook, but not enough to upstage Gibbs-White.

The 22-year-old missed a golden opportunity when he nodded Billy Sharp’s cross wide, before quickly linked up again with his skipper for 3-0 with a perfectly weighted pass, allowing Sharp to get in on the goalfest.

Swansea offered little resistance and Sheffield United had answered questions about how much they rely on Sharp for goals. Gibbs-White looking like the perfect partner, abusing the space between the lines.

The Wolves loanee punched a fourth into the bottom corner on 78 minutes following strong hold-up play from Sharp.

Russell Martin’s side’s performance was summed up by the two shots on target the mustered in the opening hour – Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson trickling efforts straight at Wes Foderingham.

It’s now no wins on the road since November for the Swans. Sheffield United aren’t giving much away at Bramall Lane, mind, with Heckingbottom yet to taste defeat on home soil since taking over from Slavisa Jokanovic. This an eighth game added to their latest unbeaten run.

That’s good enough to put the Blades well into the play-off mix and, combined with Middlesbrough slipping up at Bristol City, it leaves the Blades sixth this evening.

After weeks of chasing, Heckingbottom’s side have their breakthrough. The task is now to maintain this incredible level of consistency and see where it takes them.

With Gibbs-White turning in his best performance since injury and Sharp seemingly never too far away from a goal, anything is achievable.

FT: Sheffield United 4-0 Swansea City.