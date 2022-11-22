Sheffield United: 3 things that will be playing on Paul Heckingbottom’s mind over the World Cup break

At the start of the season, if you would have offered Paul Heckingbottom and Sheffield United a place in the top two heading into the World Cup break, I’m sure they would have taken it.

The Blades currently sit second in the Championship standings, just three points behind league leaders Burnley.

And yet, it has not all been plain sailing for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The club have experienced a number of injuries to several important players and recently went on a run of six league matches without a victory.

Four wins from their last five ahead of the World Cup break eased any concerns about an early season collapse, but nevertheless, there will still be much to ponder for Heckingbottom over the next few weeks.

Evan Ferguson

One situation likely to be on the mind of Paul Heckingbottom is whether or not to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Evan Ferguson come the Janaury window.

In recent days, the Blades were linked with the 18-year-old, with the club said to be one of a number of Championship sides monitoring his situation ahead of January.

With Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye striking up a nice partnership, it doesn’t seem as though it would be a huge priority for Sheffield United, unless of course Rhian Brewster’s recent injury is a very serious one.

Certainly something for the Blades boss to mull over in the next few weeks.

Injuries

As touched on above, injuries are something that Sheffield United have had to contend with a lot at times this season.

As such, Heckingbottom could be thinking about his methods and if there is anything that can possibly be done to reduce the load on some of his players.

One thing is for sure – the Blades won’t ease up at all in matches, with Heckingbottom recently commenting, via The Star: “You have to treat every single game as if it is your last one.

“That’s the message, that’s the atmosphere, we always try and create. We want that environment and that culture among the group.

“In this division, if you ever ease up or aren’t quite at your levels then you can come unstuck. So right the way through, we’ve got to be right on it.”

Expiring contracts

Last but not least, the Blades boss will surely have some of the current contract situations at Bramall Lane playing on his mind over the next few weeks with January fast approaching.

A number of players see their deals expire next summer, meaning they are free to sign pre-contract agreements elsewhere in January.

Oli Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Ismaila Coulibaly, Jack O’Connell, Daniel Jebbison, Wes Foderingham, Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson, Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie all see their respective deals expire in 2023, as per Transfermarkt.

McBurnie is believed to have an option to extend, and others may have one too, but there will still be key decisions made regarding the others.

No doubt Heckingbottom will have a big say on that and therefore it could be something on his mind in the next few weeks.