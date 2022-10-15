Sheffield United 3-3 Blackpool: FLW report as last-gasp Norwood rescues Blades a point

Sheffield United scored a dramatic 98th minute equaliser to draw 3-3 with Blackpool at Bramall Lane, in a game where there were no fewer than four red cards.

Oliver Norwood’s last gasp volley secured the Blades a point, despite Blackpool’s brilliant comeback from 2-0 down and late battle with nine men.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side had looked to be sitting comfortably after racing into a two-goal lead inside the opening 25 minutes, before the drama unfolded.

James McAtee bundled in the Blades’ first after a cushioned Billy Sharp header, before Iliman Ndiaye reacted quickest to head in a second after Chris Maxwell parried a low Norwood cross skyward.

There had been flashes of what Blackpool could offer between those breakthroughs, mainly through Jerry Yates and Shayne Lavery.

Michael Appleton’s men were rewarded for their bravery on the half-hour, though, as Yates got the better of Ben Osborn at the far post to loop a header beyond Wes Foderingham.

Maxwell prevented Sheffield United restoring their cushion with saves from Sharp and the impressive Tommy Doyle, with the latter a standout moment from the Blackpool goalkeeper.

And, those saves seemed even more important when Yates converted Lavery’s cross on 42 minutes after good work to leave Rhys Norrington-Davies behind.

Sheffield United’s defending was uncharacteristic and full of individual errors. Those continued after half-time.

John Egan attempted to intercept a Charlie Patino pass, only to inadvertently play Kenny Dougall through 1v1 with Foderingham. The Blackpool midfielder converted in-front of The Kop to turn the game on its head.

Sharp almost responded immediately with a flicked header that Maxwell was able to hold.

Appleton’s side then threatened to implode, as Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson both received red cards for two bookable offences – all four of those cards coming within the space of 26 minutes.

Maxwell tipped an Oli McBurnie header over the crossbar before Sheffield United were awarded a penalty when Yates pulled Anel Ahmedhodzic back. Rhian Brewster, though, couldn’t convert, hitting the post with a powerful effort.

Ahmedhodzic would have a goal ruled out for offside in stoppage time and Maxwell denied Egan.

However, Blackpool’s resilience would finally be broken deep into second-half stoppage time as Norwood met a cleared corner to volley Sheffield United level on 98 minutes.

That was it for the drama in the game but, as tempers flared following the full-time whistle, Foderingham and Lavery were both sent-off. A fitting end to an utterly bonkers afternoon.

FT: Sheffield United 3-3 Blackpool.