Sheffield United staged a stunning comeback to book a place at Wembley for the FA Cup semi-finals, beating Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in a thrilling Bramall Lane encounter.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side had looked destined for Wembley themselves heading into the final 10 minutes, after Ben Brereton Diaz's penalty and Sammie Szmodics had them in a 2-1 lead despite Sam Gallagher's unfortunate own goal.

However, it is Paul Heckingbottom who will lead the Blades into their first FA Cup semi-final since 2014 after goals from Oli McBurnie and Tommy Doyle turned the game on its head dramatically late on.

Tomasson's side had started the toing and froing early on, creating a half-chance for Brereton Diaz and putting extra pressure on Wes Foderingham's distribution.

Despite that, though, Sheffield United had the game's first big chance through James McAtee, beating an offside trap but shooting straight at Aynsley Pears in the Blackburn goal. Doyle tested his glove work moment later from outside the penalty area and McAtee had another shot blocked.

Controversy was just around the corner, however, with Blackburn slicing Sheffield United open on the left and working a shooting opportunity for Gallagher. His shot deflected up and was dealt with brilliantly by Foderingham.

However, VAR intervened, judging the deflection that took Gallagher's shot upwards to have hit Jack Robinson's outstretched arm. Tim Robinson consulted the monitor and awarded a penalty, which was expertly dispatched by Brereton Diaz.

The Bramall Lane crowd sensed injustice around that decision and roared the Blades back into the game. George Baldock worked tirelessly on the right to win a corner, which was semi-cleared by Gallagher. Max Lowe thumped a volley back towards goal, prompting the Blackburn striker to stick a leg out and wrong foot Pears.

Back Blackburn came, though, with Dominic Hyam drawing another big save out of Foderingham. Gallagher flicked his chance for redemption from the resulting set-piece harmlessly over.

It was an engaging first-half and a proper cup-tie in every sense; both sides with the shackles off and thriving without the pressures of the Championship promotion race.

That continued after half-time as McAtee fluffed his lines after a brilliant Blades build-up, and Baldock piled a shot into the side-netting.

Brereton Diaz continued causing Heckingbottom's right-edge issues, though, as Foderingham dug Sheffield United out of trouble with a double save, diving to parry Harry Pickering's effort and reacting to keep out the Chilean's rebound.

Pears responded with a save of his own from McAtee, denying the midfielder one on one again after Lewis Travis sold a back pass short.

Foderingham could do little denying Blackburn the lead, then, as Lowe's slack touch played Sheffield United into trouble. Tyler Morton snapped onto the loose ball, picking out Gallagher, who slipped Szmodics beyond the Blades' back-three and watched the attacking-midfielder convert with the confidence McAtee was lacking.

Blackburn almost killed the game through Ryan Hedges' powerful drive onto the foot of Foderingham's post, which would squirm back across the face of goal.

In keeping with the afternoon there was another Sheffield United response, just as Heckingbottom was about to throw the kitchen sink at the game with Daniel Jebbison to go with Billy Sharp.

Lowe kept play alive on the left and picked out McBurnie, whose sheer determination saw him bulldoze beyond Hayden Carter and Travis before finishing across Pears.

With the momentum behind them, Sheffield United pressed on and eventually found the lead for the first time in the 90th minute. Sander Berge working space on the left and rolling the ball into Doyle's path, with the midfielder producing a rising drive beyond the hand of Pears to book a Wembley date.

FT: Sheffield United 3-2 Blackburn Rovers.