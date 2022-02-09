Sheffield United 2-0 West Brom: FLW report as Sharp spoils Bruce’s return

West Brom slipped out of the play-off places this evening, with Billy Sharp’s brace securing Sheffield United a fourth consecutive win in the Championship and inflicting defeat on Steve Bruce in his first fixture in-charge of the Baggies.

Bruce also lost his captain, Jake Livermore, to a first-half red card following a rash challenge on Conor Hourihane, with the 61-year-old’s return to management one to forget.

The night instead belonged to Sharp, as it so often does at Bramall Lane, with the Blades’ record-breaking skipper scoring a goal in either half to wrap up the points.

Another Bramall Lane night that belongs to Billy Sharp. A return to forget for Steve Bruce. #SHUWBA report for @FootballLeagueW 📝https://t.co/YdGRHSDykh — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) February 9, 2022

Bruce will have liked the tempo West Brom started with, playing off focal point Andy Carroll in a 4-1-4-1 system. The Baggies seemed lifted with a new man in the dugout, who was equally bullish as Jack Robinson snapped into an early tackle on Grady Diangana.

It was Sheffield United who would take the lead, though, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side finally getting the ball to stick on 22 minutes. Hourihane, David McGoldrick and George Baldock were all involved in some tidy build-up play, supplying Sharp, whose finish deflected beyond Sam Johnstone.

George Baldock’s last-ditch block denied Diangana, before Johnstone stood firmly in the way of Sharp’s volley after Semi Ajayi misjudged a direct ball over the top. The half was now moving at a frantic pace, with West Brom finding themselves somewhat off the pace after going behind.

Alex Mowatt was booked for bringing down Iliman Ndiaye, before Livermore saw red for a late challenge on Hourihane. Bruce’s first 45 minutes in-charge not quite living up to its early promise.

Bruce witnessed a committed start to the second-half, with Carroll, Ajayi and Conor Townsend all putting their bodies on the line. Johnstone kept West Brom alive, too, getting down low to keep out a Jayden Bogle shot.

In Johnstone, Bruce has inherited not just one of the Championship’s best goalkeepers, but an international standard shot-stopper. His skills were on show again when he flicked an Ndiaye effort wide as Bramall Lane expected the net to bulge.

Heckingbottom probed for that second goal, introducing the returning Morgan Gibbs-White and Oli McBurnie, losing McGoldrick to injury in the process.

As it was, it was Sharp’s second that did the damage, with the 36-year-old burying a shot beyond Johnstone from the edge of penalty area after more crisp passing.

Four wins on the spin has Sheffield United firmly in the promotion conversation with games in hand. And, with Sharp rolling back the years in-front of goal, Bramall Lane can believe anything is possible.

A penny for Bruce’s thoughts, though, as his task in turning West Brom’s season around is underlined.

FT: Sheffield United 2-0 West Brom.