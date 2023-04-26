Sheffield United secured promotion back to the Premier League this evening, beating West Brom 2-0 at a sold out Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom's side will join Champions, Burnley, in the Premier League next season, having outstripped Luton Town and Middlesbrough's valiant rallies with three games left to play.

Goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic in the second-half put a dour opening 45 minutes behind Sheffield United.

How did Sheffield United 2-0 West Brom unfold?

It was a bright start from Carlos Corberan's West Brom and Karlan Grant should've opened the scoring inside the opening three minutes, somehow managing to head Jed Wallace's cross into the ground and over.

Sheffield United had little in the way of a meaningful attempt on Alex Palmer's goal early on and, then, had a huge let-off as Dean Whitestone adjudged Max Lowe's foul on Brandon Thomas-Asante as outside the penalty area, waving away appeals for a penalty.

Grant piled the worked set-piece that resulted that incident at Wes Foderingham, whilst Whitestone was kept busy, booking an air-bound Erik Pieters for a lunge at Tommy Doyle.

Heckingbottom's side had more intent at the start of the second-half - George Baldock particularly fired up, driving a shot across Palmer and then over the goalkeeper's crossbar.

That whole attitude shift was subsequently rewarded, as Iliman Ndiaye raced onto a loose back pass from Taylor Gardner-Hickman, got the better of Semi Ajayi with some typical swagger, before squaring for Berge and a simple finish.

John Egan flicked a header wide after good work from Berge, before the majority of the 30,050 inside Bramall Lane were finally convinced that promotion was theirs this evening - Ahmedhodzic directing a powerful Baldock volley into Palmer's goal and, effectively, starting the party early.

Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League

Tonight was the first of four bites at the cherry Sheffield United would have, needing only three points to clinch a Premier League return after two years away.

Heckingbottom's side, who have tussled with Burnley in the top-two since late in 2022, are deserved runners-up to the Clarets, holding their nerve to ignore any clamour that Luton or Middlesbrough were going to catch them.

The Blades will now play their final three games - Preston North End (H), Huddersfield Town (A) and Birmingham (A) - knowing that second is in the bag and that Bramall Lane will host English football's elite in 2023/24.

Can West Brom still reach the play-offs?

Although the night belonged to Sheffield United, who will rightly steal the headlines, it could be a potentially damaging result for West Brom in their pursuit of the play-offs.

A win tonight wouldn't have only denied Sheffield United promotion, it would have also sent them sixth, with a place in the play-offs in their own hands.

As it is, Corberan's side remain ninth and two points adrift of Sunderland in sixth. The Baggies face Norwich City at the Hawthorns this coming weekend and finish the season with a trip to Swansea City.

They are part of an eight-team battle to join Luton and Middlesbrough in the play-offs next month.