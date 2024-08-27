Sheffield United are reportedly holding out for an £18m fee from Leeds United for Gus Hamer after knocking the Whites back in their initial efforts.

The Sun's Alan Nixon has reported via his exclusive Patreon service that Leeds are continuing with their interest in Hamer. According to reports, Daniel Farke's side saw a £13m offer rejected from their Yorkshire rivals yesterday evening.

However, Leeds' interest is yet to cool and the saga promises to be one of real intrigue heading into the dying embers of the summer transfer window.

Hamer moved to Bramall Lane from Coventry City last summer and made an impression in the Premier League despite their dismal relegation campaign under Chris Wilder. He's scored twice in three Championship games for United so far this term.

More to follow...