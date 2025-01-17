Leicester City have accepted a £13m bid for striker Tom Cannon from Championship side Sheffield United.

That's according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, with the Blades set to beat promotion rivals Sunderland to the 21-year-old this January.

The highly sought after forward spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke City, but he was recalled earlier in the week as Chris Widler and Regis Le Bris set their sights on him.

Sheffield United's £13m offer plus add-ons is a permanent one, with the Black Cats' original bid a loan-to-buy.

More to follow...